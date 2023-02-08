Vereco Healthcare Solutions Welcomes Paul Anthony as New Chief Financial Officer

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vereco Healthcare Solutions, Inc., the nation's leading healthcare document services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Paul Anthony as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Anthony is a seasoned finance executive, who brings over 30 years of experience working in the healthcare, technology, and managed print services industries. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for CynergisTek, Inc., a NYSE listed cybersecurity services company.

"I am happy to welcome Paul back to the Vereco team. Paul understands this business deeply, he has a strong history of building great teams and partnering with customers and manufacturers," commented Jeff Felton, Chief Executive Officer of Vereco. "He has vast experience overseeing rapid growth and ensuring the teams are equipped with the resources they need to achieve success."

"I'm excited to join a team at Vereco that is so committed to supporting healthcare providers and the many challenges this industry has faced over the last few years," said Vereco Chief Financial Officer Paul Anthony. "Vereco's continued innovation and flexibility in adjusting and expanding its services to better tailor its offerings is a testament to the strategic vision this team embodies. Vereco has built a strong foundation from which the company will continue to grow and execute."

Since 2004, Vereco Healthcare Solutions has been helping health systems manage their print device fleets, print volume, supplies, and device security to increase up time and reduce the burden placed on IT, supply chain, and end users. Vereco operates in 48 states, services over 300 acute facilities, more than 300 behavioral health locations and 4000+ affiliated physician practices. Over the past 19 years, Vereco has perfected a program that addresses and supports the print management challenges faced by health systems. Vereco's program streamlines, simplifies, and removes the burden and financial uncertainty that health systems face each day. Vereco's teams of onsite personnel work directly with healthcare provider's IT staff to ensure print infrastructure is aligned with EHR systems, and other clinical and non-clinical processes. For more information, visit www.vereco.com.

