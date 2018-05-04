VEREIT® Announces First Quarter 2018 Operating Results

PHOENIX, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2018.

Prior to the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company operated through two business segments, the real estate investment segment and the investment management segment, Cole Capital. On February 1, 2018, the Company completed the sale of Cole Capital. Substantially all of the Cole Capital segment is presented as discontinued operations and the Company's remaining financial results are reported as a single segment for all periods presented. The Company's continuing operations represent primarily those of the real estate investment segment. The first quarter 2018 highlights are on a consolidated basis unless specified otherwise.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net income of $32.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.01 , including net income of $29.0 million and net income per diluted share of $0.01 from continuing operations

and net income per diluted share of , including net income of and net income per diluted share of from continuing operations Achieved $0.185 AFFO per diluted share, including $0.182 from continuing operations

AFFO per diluted share, including from continuing operations Completed $139.2 million of acquisitions and $136.2 million of dispositions

of acquisitions and of dispositions Repurchased 6.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $6.94 per share

per share Decreased Debt from $6.07 billion to $6.01 billion ; Net Debt decreased from $6.05 billion to $5.99 billion , or 38.6% Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments

to ; Net Debt decreased from to , or 38.6% Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA ended at 5.7x

Closed the sale of Cole Capital on February 1, 2018 , simplifying the business model

The summary below of financial results reflects continuing operations only.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 decreased $5.8 million to $315.1 million as compared to revenue of $320.9 million for the same quarter in 2017, primarily due to 2017 dispositions, net of acquisitions, and the timing of those dispositions and acquisitions.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased $17.1 million to $29.0 million as compared to net income of $11.9 million for the same quarter in 2017, and net income per diluted share increased $0.02 to net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss per diluted share of $(0.01) for the same quarter in 2017. The differences were primarily due to lower property operating, interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expenses along with higher other income and a larger gain on the disposition of real estate partially offset by lower revenue and higher G&A and net litigation expenses.

Normalized EBITDA

Normalized EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 decreased $2.8 million to $262.4 million as compared to Normalized EBITDA of $265.2 million for the same quarter in 2017, primarily due to higher G&A expenses.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Limited Partners ("FFO") and FFO per Diluted Share

FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 decreased $2.5 million to $164.7 million, as compared to $167.2 million for the same quarter in 2017, and FFO per diluted share remained at $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Limited Partners ("AFFO") and AFFO per Diluted Share

AFFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased $3.7 million to $180.9 million, as compared to $177.2 million for the same quarter in 2017, and AFFO per diluted share remained at $0.18 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Management Commentary

Glenn J. Rufrano, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the first quarter, VEREIT continued to have consistent operating results with 98.7% occupancy and targeted acquisitions and dispositions to improve the portfolio while taking advantage of capital market volatility by repurchasing common stock. In addition, our balance sheet remains strong and liquid with 5.7x Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA and an increasing Unencumbered Asset Ratio of 73.0%, while our culling process has created a healthy tenant base and well-diversified portfolio."

Common Stock Dividend Information

On May 3, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share for the second quarter of 2018, representing an annual distribution rate of $0.55 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 16, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

During the first quarter, the Company had net repayments on its revolving line of credit of $65.0 million, leaving $2.2 billion of capacity available as of March 31, 2018 on the Company's $2.3 billion revolving line of credit. In addition, secured debt was reduced by $2.6 million.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 6.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $6.94 per share. The Company had a share repurchase plan of up to $200.0 million, $45.1 million of which was utilized since its inception. On May 3, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the early termination of the share repurchase plan as of that date and adopted a new one-year program authorizing the purchase of up to $200 million of common stock, effective immediately following the termination of the previous plan. This new program has similar terms as the former share repurchase program.

Consolidated Financial Statistics

Financial Statistics as of the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are as follows: Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA of 5.7x, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 3.1x, Unencumbered Asset Ratio of 73.0%, Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments of 38.6% and Weighted Average Debt Term of 4.1 years.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 4,063 properties with total portfolio occupancy of 98.7%, investment grade tenancy of 42.9% and a weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.3 years. During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, same-store rents (3,962 properties) increased 0.2% as compared to the same quarter in 2017. Excluding the effects of an early lease renewal, the increase in same store rents would have been 0.8%.

Property Acquisitions

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company acquired 12 properties for approximately $139.2 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.8%.

Property Dispositions

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company disposed of 41 properties for an aggregate sales price of $136.2 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.6%, including $9.5 million in net sales of Red Lobster restaurants. Of the $136.2 million of dispositions, $105.4 million was used in the total weighted average cash cap rate calculation of 7.6%.

Sale of Cole Capital

On February 1, 2018, the Company closed the sale of Cole Capital ("Cole") to an affiliate of CIM Group. In connection with the transaction, VEREIT may receive up to $200 million, comprised of approximately $120.0 million cash paid at closing under the purchase and sale agreement and up to $80.0 million in fees to be paid under a six-year services agreement based on Cole's future revenues.

Subsequent Events

Property Acquisitions

From April 1, 2018 through April 27, 2018, the Company acquired one property for $5.2 million at a cash cap rate of 7.0%. Acquisitions year-to-date through April 27, 2018, totaled $144.4 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.8%.

Property Dispositions

From April 1, 2018 through April 27, 2018, the Company disposed of 14 properties for an aggregate sales price of $24.8 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.0%. Dispositions year-to-date through April 27, 2018, totaled $161.0 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.5%.

Audio Webcast Details

The live audio webcast, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 4, 2018, is available by accessing this link: http://ir.vereit.com/. Participants should log in 10-15 minutes early.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the link above and archived for up to 12 months following the call.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.5 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about VEREIT can be found on its website at www.VEREIT.com and through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Definitions

Descriptions of FFO and AFFO, EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, Debt Outstanding and Adjusted Debt Outstanding, Net Debt, Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio, Net Debt Leverage Ratio, and Unencumbered Asset Ratio are provided below. Refer to pages 9 through 12 for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the calculations of these financial ratios.

We determined that adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), a non-GAAP measure, and our real estate portfolio and economic metrics should exclude the impact of properties owned by the Company for the month beginning with the date that (i) the related mortgage loan is in default, and (ii) management decides to transfer the properties to the lender in connection with settling the mortgage note obligation ("Excluded Properties") and ending with the disposition date, to better reflect our ongoing operations. At March 31, 2018, the Excluded Property was one vacant industrial property, comprising 307,275 square feet with Debt Outstanding of $16.2 million. The Company did not update data presented for prior periods as the impact on prior period non-GAAP measures, including AFFO and Normalized EBITDA, and operating metrics was immaterial.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"), an industry trade group, has promulgated a supplemental performance measure known as funds from operations ("FFO"), which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. FFO is not equivalent to our net income or loss as determined under U.S. GAAP.

Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from disposition of property, depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and impairment write-downs on depreciable real estate including the pro rata share of adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. We calculated FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition described above.

In addition to FFO, we use adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as a non-GAAP supplemental financial performance measure to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. AFFO, as defined by the Company, excludes from FFO non-routine items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation, merger and other non-routine costs, net of insurance recoveries, held for sale loss on discontinued operations, net revenue or expense earned or incurred that is related to the services agreement we entered into with Cole Capital on February 1, 2018, gains or losses on sale of investment securities or mortgage notes receivable and legal settlements and insurance recoveries not in the ordinary course of business. We also exclude certain non-cash items such as impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, straight-line rent, net of bad debt expense related to straight-line rent, net direct financing lease adjustments, gains or losses on derivatives, reserves for loan loss, gains or losses on the extinguishment or forgiveness of debt, non-current portion of the tax benefit or expense, equity-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts on debt and investments, above-market lease assets and below-market lease liabilities. We omit the impact of the Excluded Properties and related non-recourse mortgage notes from FFO to calculate AFFO. Management believes that excluding these costs from FFO provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management, and provides investors a view of the performance of our portfolio over time. AFFO allows for a comparison of the performance of our operations with other publicly-traded REITs, as AFFO, or an equivalent measure, is routinely reported by publicly-traded REITs, and we believe often used by analysts and investors for comparison purposes.

For all of these reasons, we believe FFO and AFFO, in addition to net income (loss), as defined by U.S. GAAP, are helpful supplemental performance measures and useful in understanding the various ways in which our management evaluates the performance of the Company over time. However, not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) and are not intended to be used as a liquidity measure indicative of cash flow available to fund our cash needs. Neither the SEC, Nareit, nor any other regulatory body has evaluated the acceptability of the exclusions used to adjust FFO in order to calculate AFFO and its use as a non-GAAP financial performance measure.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Normalized EBITDA

Normalized EBITDA, as disclosed, represents EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, modified to exclude non-routine items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation, merger and other non-routine transactions costs, net of insurance recoveries, gains or losses on disposition of real estate, held for sale loss on discontinued operations, net revenue or expense earned or incurred that is related to the services agreement we entered into with Cole Capital on February 1, 2018, gains or losses on sale of investment securities or mortgage notes receivable and legal settlements and insurance recoveries not in the ordinary course of business. We also exclude certain non-cash items such as impairments of goodwill and real estate and intangible assets, straight-line rental revenue, gains or losses on derivatives, gains or losses on the extinguishment or forgiveness of debt, write-off of program development costs, and amortization of intangibles, above-market lease assets and below-market lease liabilities. Normalized EBITDA omits the Normalized EBITDA impact of Excluded Properties. Management believes that excluding these costs from EBITDA provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management, and provides investors a view of the performance of our portfolio over time. Therefore, EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as computed in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's financial performance. The Company uses Normalized EBITDA as one measure of its operating performance when formulating corporate goals and evaluating the effectiveness of the Company's strategies. Normalized EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Debt Outstanding and Adjusted Debt Outstanding

Debt Outstanding and Adjusted Debt Outstanding are non-GAAP measures that represent the Company's outstanding principal debt balance, excluding certain GAAP adjustments, such as premiums and discounts, financing and issuance costs, and related accumulated amortization. Adjusted Debt Outstanding omits the outstanding principal balance of mortgage notes secured by Excluded Properties. We believe that the presentation of Debt Outstanding and Adjusted Debt Outstanding, which show our contractual debt obligations, provides useful information to investors to assess our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. Debt Outstanding and Adjusted Debt Outstanding should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's consolidated debt balance as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with, and as a supplement to, the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt

Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure used to show the Company's Adjusted Debt Outstanding, less all cash and cash equivalents, including those related to discontinued operations. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization

Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization is a non-GAAP measure that represents interest expense incurred on the outstanding principal balance of our debt. This measure excludes (i) the amortization of deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts, which is included in interest expense in accordance with GAAP, and (ii)the impact of Excluded Properties and related non-recourse mortgage notes. We believe that the presentation of Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization, which shows the interest expense on our contractual debt obligations, provides useful information to investors to assess our overall solvency and financial flexibility. Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's interest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is the sum of (i) Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization, (ii) secured debt principal amortization on Adjusted Debt Outstanding and (iii) dividends attributable to preferred shares divided by Normalized EBITDA. Management believes that Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is a useful supplemental measure of our ability to satisfy fixed financing obligations.

Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio

Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized equals Net Debt divided by the current quarter Normalized EBITDA multiplied by four. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio

Net Debt Leverage Ratio equals Net Debt divided by Gross Real Estate Investments. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt Leverage Ratio as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Gross Real Estate Investments

Gross Real Estate Investments represent total gross real estate and related assets of Operating Properties, including net investments in unconsolidated entities, investment in direct financing leases, investment securities backed by real estate and loans held for investment, net of gross intangible lease liabilities.

Unencumbered Asset Ratio

Unencumbered Asset Ratio equals unencumbered Gross Real Estate Investments divided by Gross Real Estate Investments. Management believes that Unencumbered Asset Ratio is a useful supplemental measure of our overall liquidity and leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein (including information included or incorporated by reference herein) contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect VEREIT's expectations regarding future events and VEREIT's future financial condition, results of operations and business including the strength and liquidity of its balance sheet and the effects of its culling process. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates,""assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond VEREIT's control. If a change occurs, VEREIT's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: VEREIT's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the developments disclosed herein; VEREIT's ability to execute on and realize success from its business plan; VEREIT's ability to meet its 2018 guidance; the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of VEREIT's tenants; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to VEREIT's properties; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of VEREIT's properties or other assets; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties; the inability to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms; VEREIT could be subject to risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants or from tenant defaults generally; risks associated with pending government investigations and litigations related to VEREIT's previously disclosed audit committee investigation; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS







Real estate investments, at cost:







Land

$ 2,871,533



$ 2,865,855

Buildings, fixtures and improvements

10,753,190



10,711,845

Intangible lease assets

2,035,004



2,037,675

Total real estate investments, at cost

15,659,727



15,615,375

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,059,955



2,908,028

Total real estate investments, net

12,599,772



12,707,347

Investment in unconsolidated entities

33,736



39,520

Investment in direct financing leases, net

17,476



19,539

Investment securities, at fair value

35,741



40,974

Mortgage notes receivable, net

20,072



20,294

Cash and cash equivalents

28,435



34,176

Restricted cash

28,049



27,662

Rent and tenant receivables and other assets, net

335,622



308,253

Goodwill

1,337,773



1,337,773

Due from affiliates, net

—



6,041

Assets related to discontinued operations and real estate assets held for sale, net

15,113



163,999

Total assets

$ 14,451,789



$ 14,705,578











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 2,078,593



$ 2,082,692

Corporate bonds, net

2,822,830



2,821,494

Convertible debt, net

987,071



984,258

Credit facility, net

120,000



185,000

Below-market lease liabilities, net

193,703



198,551

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

126,724



136,474

Deferred rent, derivative and other liabilities

68,718



62,985

Distributions payable

177,645



175,301

Due to affiliates

—



66

Liabilities related to discontinued operations

—



15,881

Total liabilities

6,575,284



6,662,702

Commitments and contingencies







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 42,834,138 issued and outstanding as of each of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

428



428

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized and 968,154,486 and 974,208,583 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

9,681



9,742

Additional paid-in-capital

12,611,006



12,654,258

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,284)



(3,569)

Accumulated deficit

(4,896,349)



(4,776,581)

Total stockholders' equity

7,720,482



7,884,278

Non-controlling interests

156,023



158,598

Total equity

7,876,505



8,042,876

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,451,789



$ 14,705,578



VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues:







Rental income

$ 290,631



$ 294,172

Operating expense reimbursements

24,443



26,726

Total revenues

315,074



320,898

Operating expenses:







Acquisition-related

777



617

Litigation, merger and other non-routine costs, net of insurance recoveries

21,740



12,875

Property operating

30,565



34,016

General and administrative

15,240



12,679

Depreciation and amortization

166,152



179,012

Impairments

6,036



6,725

Total operating expenses

240,510



245,924

Operating income

74,564



74,974

Other (expense) income:







Interest expense

(70,425)



(73,743)

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

—



(70)

Other income, net

7,436



659

Equity in income (loss) and gain on disposition of unconsolidated entities

1,065



(82)

Gain on derivative instruments, net

273



824

Total other expenses, net

(61,651)



(72,412)

Income before taxes and real estate dispositions

12,913



2,562

Gain on disposition of real estate and held for sale assets, net

17,335



12,481

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

30,248



15,043

Provision for income taxes

(1,212)



(3,108)

Income from continuing operations

29,036



11,935

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

3,501



2,855

Net income

32,537



14,790

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(742)



(352)

Net income attributable to the General Partner

$ 31,795



$ 14,438











Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 0.01



$ (0.01)

Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

0.00



0.00

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 0.01



$ (0.00)

Distributions declared per common share

$ 0.14



$ 0.14



VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND NORMALIZED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Net income

$ 32,537



$ 14,790

Adjustments:







Interest expense

70,425



73,743

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

166,152



183,152

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(883)



4,254

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

619



1,246

EBITDA

$ 268,850



$ 277,185

Gain on disposition of real estate assets and interests in unconsolidated joint ventures, net

(18,036)



(12,481)

Impairments

6,036



6,725

Loss on disposition of discontinued operations

2,009



—

Acquisition-related expenses

777



617

Litigation and other non-routine costs, net of insurance recoveries

21,086



12,875

Gain on investment securities

(5,638)



—

Gain on derivative instruments, net

(273)



(824)

Amortization of above-market lease assets and deferred lease incentives, net of amortization of below-market lease liabilities

1,487



1,305

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

—



70

Net direct financing lease adjustments

539



621

Straight-line rent, net of bad debt expense related to straight-line rent

(11,260)



(12,797)

Other adjustments, net

(488)



861

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

(6)



(48)

Adjustment for Excluded Properties

40



(764)

Normalized EBITDA

$ 265,123



$ 273,345

Normalized EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 262,362



$ 265,204

Normalized EBITDA from discontinued operations

$ 2,761



$ 8,141



VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Net income

$ 32,537



$ 14,790

Dividends on non-convertible preferred stock

(17,973)



(17,973)

Gain on disposition of real estate assets and interests in unconsolidated joint ventures, net

(18,036)



(12,481)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

165,182



178,295

Impairment of real estate

6,036



6,725

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

446



709

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 168,192



$ 170,065

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from continuing operations

164,691



167,210

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from discontinued operations

3,501



2,855











Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

972,663,193



973,849,610

Limited Partner OP Units and effect of dilutive securities

24,110,249



24,402,139

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

996,773,442



998,251,749











FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners per diluted share

$ 0.169



$ 0.170

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from continuing operations per diluted share

$ 0.165



$ 0.167

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from discontinued operations per diluted share

$ 0.004



$ 0.003



VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 168,192



$ 170,065











Acquisition-related expenses

777



617

Litigation, merger and other non-routine costs, net of insurance recoveries

21,086



12,875

Loss on disposition of discontinued operations

2,009



—

Gain on investments

(5,638)



—

Gain on derivative instruments, net

(273)



(824)

Amortization of premiums and discounts on debt and investments, net

(606)



(847)

Amortization of above-market lease assets and deferred lease incentives, net of amortization of below-market lease liabilities

1,487



1,305

Net direct financing lease adjustments

539



621

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

5,875



6,347

Amortization of management contracts

—



4,146

Deferred other tax (benefit) expense

(1,855)



1,649

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

—



70

Straight-line rent, net of bad debt expense related to straight-line rent

(11,260)



(12,797)

Equity-based compensation expense

2,774



3,111

Other adjustments, net

514



634

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

12



55

Adjustment for Excluded Properties

423



294

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 184,056



$ 187,321

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from continuing operations

180,854



177,230

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from discontinued operations

3,202



10,091











Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

972,663,193



973,849,610

Limited Partner OP Units and effect of dilutive securities

24,110,249



24,402,139

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

996,773,442



998,251,749











AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners per diluted share

$ 0.185



$ 0.188

AFFO attributable to common stockholder and limited partners from continuing operations per diluted share

$ 0.182



$ 0.178

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners from discontinued operations per diluted share

$ 0.003



$ 0.010



VEREIT, INC. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS STATISTICS AND RATIOS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2018 Interest expense - as reported

$ (70,425)

Less Adjustments:



Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash charges

(5,927)

Amortization of net premiums

626

Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization - Excluded Properties

(383)

Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization

$ (64,741)











Three Months Ended



March 31,

2018 Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization

$ 64,741

Secured debt principal amortization

2,676

Dividends attributable to preferred shares

17,973

Total fixed charges

85,390

Normalized EBITDA

265,123

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

3.10 x









March 31,

2018 Adjusted Debt Outstanding

$ 6,022,255

Less: cash and cash equivalents

28,435

Net Debt

5,993,820

Normalized EBITDA annualized

1,060,492

Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio

5.65 x





Net Debt

$ 5,993,820

Gross Real Estate Investments

15,509,117

Net Debt Leverage Ratio

38.6 %





Unencumbered Gross Real Estate Investments

$ 11,325,512

Gross Real Estate Investments

15,509,117

Unencumbered asset ratio

73.0 %









March 31,

2018 Mortgage notes payable and other debt, net

$ 2,078,593

Corporate bonds, net

2,822,830

Convertible debt, net

987,071

Credit facility, net

120,000

Total debt - as reported

6,008,494

Adjustments:



Deferred financing costs, net

44,969

Net premiums

(15,008)

Debt Outstanding

6,038,455

Debt Outstanding - Excluded Properties

(16,200)

Adjusted Debt Outstanding

$ 6,022,255



