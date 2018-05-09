VEREIT® Announces Monthly Series F Preferred Stock Dividend for July 2018 through September 2018

PHOENIX, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) announced that its Board of Directors declared a monthly dividend to holders of its 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Series F Preferred Stock"), for July 2018 through September 2018 in respect of the periods included in the table below. The corresponding record and payment dates for each month's Series F Preferred Stock dividend are also shown in the table below. The dividend for the Series F Preferred Stock accrues daily on a 360-day annual basis equal to an annualized dividend rate of $1.675 per share, or $0.1395833 per 30-day month.

Period

Record Date

Payment Date June 15, 2018 – July 14, 2018

July 1, 2018

July 16, 2018 July 15, 2018 – August 14, 2018

August 1, 2018

August 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 – September 14, 2018

September 1, 2018

September 17, 2018

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.5 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about VEREIT can be found on its website at www.VEREIT.com and through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein (including information included or incorporated by reference herein) contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect VEREIT's expectations regarding future events and VEREIT's future financial condition, results of operations and business including VEREIT's Series F Preferred Stock dividends and VEREIT's ability to timely pay the dividends at the announced rate. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond VEREIT's control. If a change occurs, VEREIT's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: VEREIT's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the developments disclosed herein; VEREIT's ability to execute on and realize success from its business plan; VEREIT's ability to meet its 2018 guidance; the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of VEREIT's tenants; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to VEREIT's properties; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of VEREIT's properties or other assets; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties; the inability to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms; VEREIT could be subject to risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants or from tenant defaults generally; risks associated with pending government investigations and litigations related to VEREIT's previously disclosed audit committee investigation; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vereit-announces-monthly-series-f-preferred-stock-dividend-for-july-2018-through-september-2018-300645848.html

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.

