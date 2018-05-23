VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

PHOENIX, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company"), a real estate operating company which owns single-tenant commercial properties, announced today that it has closed a new $2.9 billion unsecured credit facility to replace its previous $2.3 billion revolving credit facility. The new credit facility is comprised of a $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") and a $900.0 million unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility (the "Term Facility").

The new Revolving Facility has a four-year term ending on May 23, 2022, with two six-month extension options and the Term Facility has a five-year term ending on May 23, 2023.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated served as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the new credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as the administrative agent. In addition, Barclays Bank PLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Capital One, N.A., Citibank, N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and U.S. Bank National Association served as joint lead arrangers.

"We are pleased with the completion of the new credit facility which enhances our liquidity and gives us further financial flexibility with upcoming debt maturities," said Michael Bartolotta, Chief Financial Officer of VEREIT. "We appreciate the support from our long-term banking partners and our new participants in the facility. Their commitment reflects the confidence and support in the continued execution of our business plan."

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.5 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about VEREIT can be found on its website at www.VEREIT.com and through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein (including information included or incorporated by reference herein) contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect VEREIT's expectations regarding future events and VEREIT's future financial condition, results of operations and business including VEREIT's financial flexibility with respect to its upcoming debt maturities and its enhanced liquidity. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond VEREIT's control. If a change occurs, VEREIT's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: VEREIT's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the developments disclosed herein; VEREIT's ability to execute on and realize success from its business plan; VEREIT's ability to meet its 2018 guidance; the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of VEREIT's tenants; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to VEREIT's properties; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of VEREIT's properties or other assets; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties; the inability to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms; VEREIT could be subject to risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants or from tenant defaults generally; risks associated with pending government investigations and litigations related to VEREIT's previously disclosed audit committee investigation; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

