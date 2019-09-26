VEREIT, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced today that it closed its previously announced public offering of common stock. The Company sold a total of 94,300,000 shares of common stock in the offering, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering are approximately $887.2 million, before offering expenses.

Citigroup, Barclays and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from this offering to pay amounts owed in connection with the settlement of certain litigation and for general corporate purposes. The offering was made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's prospectus, dated April 15, 2019, filed as part of the Company's effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any such offer or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these securities.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; Barclays c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 90.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the federal securities laws, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and plans, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve a number of known and unknown assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the actual use of proceeds from the offering and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vereit.com

