VEREIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced the income tax classification of its 2019 dividends for the Company's common stock (NYSE: VER) ("Common Stock") and 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: VER PRF) ("Series F Preferred Stock"). The tables below summarize the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2019 Form 1099-DIV. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of VER and VER PRF dividends.

VER Common Stock | CUSIP: 92339V100

Record Date Date Paid Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 1a) Qualified

Dividends

(Box 1b) Capital Gain

Distribution

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (Box 2b) Nondividend

Distributions

(Box 3) Section 199A

Dividends

(Box 5) 12/31/2018 1/15/2019 $ 0.1375000 $ 0.0619392 $ 0.0004009 $ 0.0244598 $ 0.0164575 $ 0.0511011 $ 0.0615383 3/29/2019 4/15/2019 $ 0.1375000 $ 0.0619392 $ 0.0004009 $ 0.0244598 $ 0.0164575 $ 0.0511011 $ 0.0615383 6/28/2019 7/15/2019 $ 0.1375000 $ 0.0619392 $ 0.0004009 $ 0.0244598 $ 0.0164575 $ 0.0511011 $ 0.0615383 9/30/2019 10/15/2019 $ 0.1375000 $ 0.0619392 $ 0.0004009 $ 0.0244598 $ 0.0164575 $ 0.0511011 $ 0.0615383

VER PRF Series F Preferred Stock | CUSIP: 92339V209

Record Date Date Paid Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 1a) Qualified

Dividends

(Box 1b) Capital Gain

Distribution

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (Box 2b) Section 199A

Dividends

(Box 5) 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 2/1/2019 2/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 3/1/2019 3/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 5/1/2019 5/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 6/1/2019 6/17/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 8/1/2019 8/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 9/1/2019 9/16/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 11/1/2019 11/15/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193 12/1/2019 12/16/2019 $ 0.1395833 $ 0.1000669 $ 0.0006476 $ 0.0395164 $ 0.0265882 $ 0.0994193

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.9 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 90.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

