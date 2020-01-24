VEREIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced the income tax classification of its 2019 dividends for the Company's common stock (NYSE: VER) ("Common Stock") and 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: VER PRF) ("Series F Preferred Stock"). The tables below summarize the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2019 Form 1099-DIV.  Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of VER and VER PRF dividends.

VER Common Stock  |  CUSIP: 92339V100

Record Date

Date Paid

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividends
(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (Box 2b)

Nondividend
Distributions
(Box 3)

Section 199A
Dividends
(Box 5)

12/31/2018

1/15/2019

$    0.1375000

$    0.0619392

$    0.0004009

$    0.0244598

$    0.0164575

$    0.0511011

$    0.0615383

3/29/2019

4/15/2019

$    0.1375000

$    0.0619392

$    0.0004009

$    0.0244598

$    0.0164575

$    0.0511011

$    0.0615383

6/28/2019

7/15/2019

$    0.1375000

$    0.0619392

$    0.0004009

$    0.0244598

$    0.0164575

$    0.0511011

$    0.0615383

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$    0.1375000

$    0.0619392

$    0.0004009

$    0.0244598

$    0.0164575

$    0.0511011

$    0.0615383

VER PRF Series F Preferred Stock  |  CUSIP: 92339V209

Record Date

Date Paid

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividends
(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (Box 2b)

Section 199A
Dividends
(Box 5)

1/1/2019

1/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

2/1/2019

2/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

3/1/2019

3/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

4/1/2019

4/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

5/1/2019

5/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

6/1/2019

6/17/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

7/1/2019

7/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

8/1/2019

8/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

9/1/2019

9/16/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

11/1/2019

11/15/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

12/1/2019

12/16/2019

$    0.1395833

$    0.1000669

$    0.0006476

$    0.0395164

$    0.0265882

$    0.0994193

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.9 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 90.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

