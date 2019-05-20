VEREIT Recognizes Top Leasing Brokers as ICSC RECon Begins in Las Vegas

PHOENIX, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2019, VEREIT, Inc. ("VEREIT" or the "Company") (NYSE: VER) announced the recipients of its annual awards for leasing excellence leading into the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) RECon event in Las Vegas. The award ceremony recognizes the top professionals leasing available retail space in the Company's net lease portfolio.

The Company's most prestigious award, Leasing Broker of the Year, is presented to the broker who best partners with VEREIT's leasing team to provide local market insight. This year's award was presented to Jon Weisiger and Jim Lee of CBRE. As a result of their strong tenant network and outstanding prospecting skills, Weisiger and Lee quickly leased a 50,000-square-foot retail space in Highlands Ranch, CO, now occupied by a new fitness tenant with a 15-year lease.

"VEREIT works with the best brokers in the industry and we look forward to honoring our top partners every year at this event," stated Brett Sheets, Senior Vice President of Leasing for VEREIT. "These partnerships are grown through many hours of collaboration in which we share industry knowledge and local insights. At VEREIT, we prioritize our relationships with tenants, and our local brokers play an important role in fostering those partnerships and maintaining our high occupancy. When combined with our exceptional in-house leasing team, our extensive national network of leasing brokers enables VEREIT to attract top-quality tenants. Jon Weisiger and Jim Lee have provided best-in-class service to the stakeholders involved in this year's deals. These two have demonstrated the excellence that we expect from our leasing partners and we are pleased to honor them today."

Award recipients demonstrated superior performance and made substantial contributions to maximize the value of VEREIT's large and diversified real estate portfolio. Criteria for the awards include number and quality of transactions, accuracy and timeliness of reports, quality of marketing materials, market knowledge and prospecting efforts.

Stephanie Moore and Jon Stanley from JLL were recognized with the Best Prospector Team award. This team currently leases seven properties located in North Carolina and South Carolina for VEREIT. Moore and Stanley are excellent at developing an advanced leasing strategy and implementing their established plan to achieve results.

In addition to the above winners, several leasing broker partners were honored with Allegiance Awards, which recognized their ability to align with the goals, objectives and interests of VEREIT while showing commitment, loyalty and dedication. Allegiance Award honorees included:

Sherry Schoen with Newmark Grubb ACRES

with Newmark Grubb ACRES Davey Brown with JLL

with JLL Daniel Solomon and Jon Cashion with Katz & Associates

VEREIT and its leasing broker partners will be meeting with retailers throughout ICSC RECon from May 20-22, 2019 at booth C071SOU in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vereit.com

