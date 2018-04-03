VEREIT® to Issue First Quarter 2018 Quarterly Report and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 4, 2018

PHOENIX, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced that it expects to issue, jointly with its operating partnership, VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P., its first quarter 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The Company will also host an earnings conference call via audio webcast on that same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The call will be conducted by Glenn J. Rufrano, VEREIT's Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Bartolotta, VEREIT's Chief Financial Officer.

The public can access the live audio webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website at: http://ir.vereit.com/. Participants should access the webcast 10-15 minutes early. A replay will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the completion of the webcast.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about VEREIT can be found on its website at www.VEREIT.com and through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect VEREIT's expectations regarding future events and plans, VEREIT's future financial condition, results of operations and business, including VEREIT's expectation that it will file its and the Operating Partnership's first quarter 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and host an earnings conference call on the announced date. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond VEREIT's control. If a change occurs, VEREIT's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: VEREIT's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the developments disclosed herein; VEREIT's ability to execute on and realize success from its business plan; VEREIT's ability to meet its 2018 guidance; the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of VEREIT's tenants; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of VEREIT's properties or other assets; risks associated with pending government investigations and litigations related to VEREIT's previously disclosed audit committee investigation; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and the continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vereit-to-issue-first-quarter-2018-quarterly-report-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-friday-may-4-2018-300623717.html

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vereit.com

