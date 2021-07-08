VEREIT® to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Thursday, August 5, 2021

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced that it expects to issue, jointly with its operating partnership, VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), its Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Due to the Company's proposed merger with Realty Income Corporation, VEREIT will not host a conference call this quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.5 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 88.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein contains forward-looking statements, which reflect VEREIT's and the Operating Partnership's expectations regarding future results, events and plans, including the expectation that VEREIT and the Operating Partnership will file their Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on the announced date. Generally, the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "goals," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's and the Operating Partnership's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT and the Operating Partnership disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

