Verge Genomics' CEO Alice Zhang Named to MIT Technology Review's 2018 Innovators Under 35 List

Alice has been a leader at the intersection of computational biology and life sciences for the last decade at the National Cancer Institute, the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University, and UCLA. She graduated from Princeton University magna cum laude with high honors in Molecular Biology and subsequently trained for five years in the UCLA-Caltech MD/Ph.D. program investigating gene networks involved in neuro-regeneration. In 2015, she launched Verge Genomics from Y Combinator to discover and develop new drugs using machine learning. Zhang has received numerous awards for her work as a scientist and entrepreneur, including the prestigious Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans, the Forbes' 30 under 30 in Science, and the SF Business Times' 40 under 40 award.

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: "MIT Technology Review inherently focuses on technology first - the breakthroughs and their potential to disrupt our lives. Our annual Innovators Under 35 list is a chance for us to honor the outstanding people behind those technologies. We hope these profiles offer a glimpse into what the face of technology looks like today as well as in the future."

Learn more about this year's honorees on the MIT Technology Review website here and in the July/August print magazine, which will hit newsstands worldwide on July 3. The honorees are also invited to appear in person at the upcoming EmTech MIT conference, MIT Technology Review's flagship event exploring future trends and technologies that will impact the global economy, happening September 11-14, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Verge Genomics

Verge Genomics is a next-generation drug discovery company that is using human genomics to accelerate drug discovery. Founded by scientists from leading genomics labs and pharmaceutical veterans, the Verge team is 13 people including 11 Ph.D.s with expertise in machine learning, neuroscience, drug development, applied math, biophysics, and statistics from UCLA, Stanford, Oxford, and UCSF. For additional information, please visit our website at www.vergegenomics.com.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Verge Genomics

Mary Devincenzi

devincenzi.mary@gmail.com

MIT Technology Review

BIGfish Communications

Meredith Chiricosta

press@technologyreview.com

617-713-3800

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verge-genomics-ceo-alice-zhang-named-to-mit-technology-reviews-2018-innovators-under-35-list-300672868.html

SOURCE Verge Genomics

Related Links

http://www.vergegenomics.com

