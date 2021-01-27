Verge Learning Inc. Acquires XceptionalED

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verge Learning Inc., a marketplace of special education tools and resources worldwide, has acquired XceptionalED, a professional development platform of online courses and conferences supporting disability-focused professionals, educators, advocates, and parents.

"We're excited to announce the acquisition of XceptionalED, an established company that has earned a great reputation among therapists and educators for their high quality courses provided by globally recognized and respected presenters." said Pradeesh Thomas, Founder and CEO of Verge Learning. "XceptionalED has created a substantial online special education community and we are excited to offer them an all-inclusive experience including continuing education, customized teleconferencing, and an extensive library of educational and therapy-specific activities𑁋all within one technology platform."

The acquisition of XceptionalED fits into Verge Learning Inc.'s mission to support special education professionals with affordable, industry-specialized resources and tools so they can easily provide high quality online services within a best-in-class, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant teletherapy platform. Verge Learning will expand their marketplace of solutions to XceptionalED's customer base, bringing the combined company user base to over 30,000 therapists, educators, parents, and advocates from over 12 countries.

Online learning for special education students and teletherapy support is expected to continue into 2021 due to the extenuating circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mai Ling Chan, Co-founder and CEO of XceptionalED added, "With Verge Learning's reach and expertise, XceptionalED presenters and students will have access to even more resources and solutions to support them during these challenging times. Our founding team is excited to join and expand on existing roles and responsibilities within Verge Learning."

About Verge Learning

Verge Learning is a comprehensive marketplace of special education-focused technology and resources, including teletherapy, professional development, and student content management for therapists, clinics, and school districts. All Verge Learning solutions are designed by an experienced team of clinicians, engineers, and developers and delivered on a confidential and HIPAA compliant dashboard. www.learnwithverge.com

About XceptionalED

XceptionalED was created by a team of visionary speech-language pathologists and technology experts committed to offering an innovative and robust shared revenue platform for thought leaders to provide quality online education to disability-focused professionals, educators, advocates, and parents. www.xceptionaled.com

