VergeSense Accelerates into Third Quarter with 400 Percent ARR Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense, the world's leading workplace analytics platform, announced today that the company has reached significant milestones in customer adoption, with 400% ARR growth from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021. Major drivers of this growth are attributed to the global rise of the hybrid work model and companies' increased need to provide workplace flexibility and safety to employees. VergeSense is expanding globally and building its bench strength with strategic hires to support and sustain this rapid growth.

VergeSense is the leading Workplace Analytics platform provider for enterprises, helping them transform their workplace to match today's employee needs and expectations. VergeSense experienced 400% growth in annual recurring revenue and expanded its employee base by 144%, with executive hires that include chief product officer and vice presidents of operations, finance and human resources. The team has also more than doubled its roster of customers in the last year.

VergeSense is accelerating its product development to capitalize on hybrid work use cases that match return to office trends. The company is also strengthening its partnerships and customer relationships with some of the largest enterprises to support global digital transformation.

Susan Clarke, research director for smart buildings, Verdantix, said: "As return-to-office initiatives proliferate, the overall market for space and workplace management is rapidly growing. The market opportunity is expected to grow from $0.9 billion this year to surpass $1.7 billion by 2026. VergeSense continues to be at the forefront of innovation in this space, providing valuable workplace data and insights that bring flexibility and higher productivity to employees in hybrid workplaces."

Dan Ryan, CEO and co-founder, VergeSense, said: "When the hybrid work model hit its stride, we were standing ready to assist with the data organizations need to power a frictionless digital workplace. Our rapid growth means faster product innovation to address timely hybrid work use cases. We are energized to grow our footprint and expand our offering to serve our customers both now and well into the future."

About VergeSense

VergeSense is a Workplace Analytics Platform trusted by enterprises across the globe. Businesses use VergeSense to transform their static office into a dynamic workplace that matches today's employee needs and expectations. Its AI-driven platform includes intelligent sensors that collect real-time data, dashboards and insights that drive workplace strategy, and integrations with the leading workplace technologies. Today, VergeSense analyzes over 40 million square feet and supports customers across 29 countries, including 26 of the Fortune 500. VergeSense has integration partnerships with some of the leading workplace technology providers to help customers have the best end-to-end experience, so employees feel safe, productive, and at their best. For more information visit http://www.vergesense.com.

