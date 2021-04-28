VergeSense Adds 'Entryway' To Workplace Analytics Platform Becoming Most Comprehensive And Accurate People-Counting Solution In Market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VergeSense, creator of the workplace analytics platform that helps businesses better understand how employees use office space, announces its newest software and hardware solution, Entryway. With the addition of Entryway, VergeSense's Workplace Analytics Platform is now the most comprehensive and accurate workplace people-counting solution on the market.

The platform now includes Entryway sensors, Area sensors, robust analytics, and integration partnerships. By leveraging VergeSense's proprietary Signs of Life™ technology, enterprises can understand when any space is in-use, even if someone has momentarily stepped away. This provides real estate decision-makers with the most complete view into office utilization across campuses, buildings, floors, rooms, individual desks, and more.

Customers use VergeSense to bring confidence to their return-to-office strategies and validate real estate decisions. For example, VergeSense's 2021 Workplace Impact Report revealed that 64% of enterprises planning to return will open their offices by Q3 2021. Of those returning, 74% will be hybrid. With this in mind, enterprises can use VergeSense to optimize their hybrid model by analyzing how much space to attribute to collaboration, measuring and implementing agile working spaces, and overall determining how large of an office is necessary for today's employee attendance.

Key Insights From VergeSense's 2021 Workplace Impact Report:

64% of enterprises planning to return will open their offices by Q3 2021

Of those returning, 74% will be hybrid and 26% will be traditional on-site

62% of enterprises indicated meetings have increased since COVID began

75% of enterprises list safety as their top concern

"Workplace strategists and real estate leaders have been forced into uncharted territory," said VergeSense CEO Dan Ryan. "It is imperative that today's decision makers rely on data for continuous feedback as they navigate this return to office for the first time. These leaders are making decisions around how and when to return to office, ensuring employee safety, and redesigning space around greater expectations for collaboration. With the addition of Entryway to our Workplace Analytics Platform, enterprises can make data-driven decisions that create confidence."

About VergeSense

VergeSense is a Workplace Analytics Platform trusted by enterprises across the globe. Businesses use VergeSense to transform their static office into a dynamic workplace that matches today's employee needs and expectations. Its AI-driven platform includes intelligent sensors that collect real-time data, dashboards and insights that drive workplace strategy, and integrations with the leading workplace technologies. Today VergeSense analyzes over 40 million square feet and supports customers across 29 countries, including 26 of the Fortune 500. VergeSense has integration partnerships with some of the leading workplace technology providers to help customers have the best end-to-end experience, so employees feel safe, productive, and at their best. For more information visit http://www.vergesense.com

