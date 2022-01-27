VergeSense Enters 2022 as Market Leader in Spatial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense experienced an unprecedented year of growth in 2021, secured $60 million in additional funding and furthered strategic partnerships, the company announced today. The company also bolstered its executive leadership to support and accelerate this growth in 2022.

Click to Tweet: @VergeSense closes out 2021 as a market leader, strategic hires and new funding: https://vergesense.com/resources/vergesense-enters-2022-as-market-leader

#workplaceanalytics #futureofwork

Highlights for VergeSense in 2021 included:

Secured $60 million in Series C funding led by Scale Venture Partners

in Series C funding led by Scale Venture Partners Experienced 356% year over year growth in sales

Grew customer base 110%, which now includes 29 of the Fortune 500 companies

Significant international growth, with customers across 34 countries

Grew partner ecosystem by 5.75X, onboarding 23 of the industry's most respected workplace leaders, including JLL, SpaceIQ + iOffice, FM:Systems and Johnson Controls

Doubled total employees, including executive hires ranging from chief product officer to vice president of operations, finance and human resources

As return to work plans continue to evolve and use of the office becomes increasingly unpredictable, analyzing the use of physical space becomes imperative. Failure to do so results in spaces that are wasteful, costly, unsustainable and inefficient to operate, which culminates in a negative employee experience. The only way forward is to leverage spatial intelligence to truly understand space and how people are using it in real time, and then use that information to identify patterns and make predictions.

Last year, VergeSense introduced its Return to Office dashboards, which offer customers insights into space usage, peak office attendance and the return-to-office trajectory. These insights, coupled with its Signs of Life™ technology, differentiate VergeSense from other workplace data and sensor technology on the market, as it uses AI to read the room like a human, taking into account passive attendance.

Ibrahim Yate, Senior Analyst, Verdantix, said: "The past few years, nearly everything we understand about the use of physical space has shifted. The old behavior patterns that were used to predict the use of space no longer apply. Firms need more sophisticated tools to identify patterns and insights in real time to optimize building management and employee experience. VergeSense is serving this need through its innovative spatial intelligence and workplace analytics."

Dan Ryan, CEO, VergeSense, said: "By understanding how space is used in real time, commercial real estate leaders and workplace strategists can reduce real estate and operations costs, increase productivity, improve culture and employee retention, and drive better sustainability. We will continue to innovate and improve upon our platform by introducing new AI and ML capabilities that offer our customers deep spatial intelligence. Our customers and partners will have the data and insights that lead to remarkable workspaces and impactful workplace decisions."

About VergeSense

VergeSense is the leading Workplace Analytics Platform trusted by enterprises across the globe. Businesses use VergeSense to transform their static office into a dynamic workplace that matches today's employee needs and expectations. Its AI-driven platform includes intelligent sensors that collect real-time data, dashboards and insights that drive workplace strategy, and integrations with the leading workplace technologies. Today VergeSense analyzes over 40 million square feet and supports customers across 34 countries, including 29 of the Fortune 500. Companies leverage VergeSense to reduce or reinvest real estate, improve building operations, and create spaces where employees can thrive. The impact is reduced costs, higher productivity, improved culture and employee retention, and better sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.vergesense.com.

SOURCE VergeSense