VERI Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Veritone, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026. Veritone engages in the provision of artificial intelligence ("AI") computing solutions and services.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Failed to Disclose to Investors That it Maintained Deficient Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When Veritone finally revealed the truth, the stock dropped, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Veritone, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by July 20, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP