Veri-Clean Announces Industry Changing Features to Cleaning and Disinfecting App

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veri-Clean, a division of FieldFLEX, the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, has announced the release of their Graphical Workflow Checklist and Management Portal as part of their latest release.

Veri-Clean is a proven mobile solution that ensures critical disinfecting tasks are regularly and accurately performed. Ensuring safety and cleanliness, whether you have a small team cleaning your facilities or a portfolio of locations to manage, is always a high priority. Full reporting offers oversight and confidence that continuous, effective cleaning optimizes buildings and facilities.

With the new Graphical Checklist, required cleaning tasks and steps are clearly shown and outlined, guaranteeing a significant improvement in the consistency of cleaning that companies provide to their customers. The simplified checklist contains a visual workflow where cleaners can follow clear steps to properly disinfect a given area. By including the ability to take and store photos at any given point in the workflow, managers can use the photos to assure a customer the work has been performed properly and address any complaints more effectively. Rich Peacock, Offering Manager for Veri-Clean says, "Our Graphical Checklist will help convey the tasks needed to perform a disinfection more effectively to their temp cleaners, new hires, and those whom English may not be their first language. This will help initiate cleaners into the company before moving into other areas of the app."

Veri-Clean's Management Portal provides the ability for managers to view and run standard out-of-box reports with the ability to sort and filter in various ways. Custom reports can be added as they are created. "We have developed the Management Portal in response to our customers and will continue to add more functionality to help managers work more effectively," said Jake Burke, Account Executive for Veri-Clean. The additional functionality will allow managers to make on-the-fly changes and push to their cleaners in the field efficiently.

These new key features will help our cleaning services customers provide the additional assurance their customers are looking for and to respond to issues more efficiently.

Veri-Clean, a division of FieldFLEX, was created in response to new COVID-19 specific needs and has rapidly evolved and matured by leveraging features and capabilities of the FieldFLEX app suite and platform to become a leading offering for the cleaner services industry.

