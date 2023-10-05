Veri launches "Veri for Coaches" - the first metabolic health dashboard for practitioners

Veri

05 Oct, 2023

HELSINKI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veri, a personalized metabolic health company, announced the launch of "Veri for Coaches" today, a dashboard built for independent practitioners to remotely monitor their clients' metabolic health markers, including continuous glucose monitoring.

"Veri for Coaches allows us to expand beyond the direct-to-consumer arena, making our technology available for practitioners to seamlessly integrate into their practice," said Veri CEO and Co-Founder Anttoni Aniebonam. "We want to help more people feel better in their bodies through the power of what they put into them every day. This is a huge milestone for that mission."

With Veri for Coaches, practitioners have a turnkey solution to offer continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and Veri's app to their clients, with a robust dashboard that brings all of their client data together.

Veri for Coaches includes:         

  • Real-time syncing with client CGM and app data           
  • A comprehensive dashboard for client management and data visualization           
  • Intuitive meal logging and scoring           
  • Sleep, activity, exercise, and weight tracking           
  • Integration with Oura, Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit           
  • Flexible pricing for practitioners and their clients           
  • Full GDPR-compliant data privacy to securely access client data

"We want our technology to be the perfect complement to the wisdom and personal guidance of practitioners," says Veri Product Lead Hana Nesbitt. "Our app helps make the invisible visible - revealing the connections between food, stress, activity, and sleep with our overall health via glucose monitoring."

Veri for Coaches is now out of beta and available for qualified independent practitioners to join today. More information on how to get started with Veri for Coaches can be found on our website.

About Veri

Veri, a personalized metabolic health company, guides users to the right foods and habits for their bodies through a CGM-enabled app. Since its inception in 2021, over 30,000 users across the US, UK, and EU have trusted Veri on their metabolic health journey. Learn more at veri.co and follow us LinkedIn.

Alex Corindia
Product Marketer, Veri
Email: [email protected]
+16178580761

