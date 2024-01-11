Veri Releases New Metabolic Health Program

HELSINKI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Veri announced the release of its new in-app metabolic health program, the most significant update yet. Leveraging unique biomarkers from a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with behavior change science, Veri's new step-by-step program takes the guesswork out of improving blood sugar levels and metabolic health — without diets or drugs.

Built by Veri's health team in coordination with advisors from Stanford, Duke, and Harvard, the new four-stage program gives members a personalized metabolic health coach in their pocket:

  • Daily guidance to help members understand their metabolic health, glucose levels, and how to make improvements.
  • Daily goals to keep on track and accountable – making the best choices for their body every day.
  • Milestones to mark their progress as they build their ideal diet, stabilize their glucose, and reach their health goals.

"At Veri, we believe that every person holds the power to achieve optimal metabolic health through sustainable lifestyle change," said Dr. Vimal Ramjee, Director of Heath at Veri. "With that in mind, we created The Veri Program, a personalized four-stage experience that puts your glucose data into context with your lifestyle to deliver impactful, evidence-based action steps that improve metabolic health."

Since the beginning, Veri's goal has been to empower people (now over 30,000) to improve their metabolic health by finding the right foods and habits for their bodies.

About Veri

Veri, a personalized metabolic health company, guides users to the right foods and habits for their bodies through a CGM-enabled app. Since its inception in 2021, over 30,000 users across the US, UK, and EU have trusted Veri on their metabolic health journey. Learn more at veri.co and follow us LinkedIn.

