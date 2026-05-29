VERI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Veritone (VERI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 20, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Veritone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Veritone between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veritone, Inc. ("Veritone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERI) and reminds investors of the July 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 26, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone released its preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results, expecting revenue between $18.1 and $30 million. The Company explained that the range in expected revenue was because it was "currently finalizing its accounting determination for certain revenue transactions under ASC 606."

On this news, Veritone's stock price fell $0.77, or 29.5%, to close at $1.84 per share on March 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 14, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone disclosed that it had "determined that the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon" due to errors resulting in significant overstatement of revenue and understatement of net loss.

On this news, Veritone's stock price fell $0.19, or 8.3%, to close at $2.09 per share on April 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Veritone's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Veritone class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VERI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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