Veriato Introduces Behavioral Visibility Platform for Insider Risk and Workforce Productivity

From Security and Compliance to HR and Operations, Veriato delivers behavioral intelligence across teams that manage people, policy, and performance, all through a single pane of glass.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriato, the Behavioral Visibility platform and pioneer in Insider Risk Management (IRM), today announced the launch of its next-generation offering, an all-in-one behavioral intelligence solution designed for organization-wide impact, extending beyond traditional security and risk functions by surfacing behavioral signals earlier to mitigate insider threats and help understand workforce dynamics.

Veriato delivers insider risk detection within a holistic, cross-functional platform that provides operational clarity, organization-wide visibility, and actionable strategic insights. Built on an open RESTful API architecture, the platform supports integration with existing security, identity, and business systems, allowing organizations to ingest and export data across their technology stack. This flexible foundation enables advanced capabilities such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, giving customers the option to incorporate their own LLMs for conversational investigation and deeper analysis, while core behavioral scoring and sentiment models remain proprietary and built-in.

Beyond security, the platform delivers workforce intelligence for HR and operational leaders, including productivity classification, active versus idle time insights, application usage trends, and behavioral engagement signals that help organizations improve performance and reduce burnout.

Built on more than 25 years of insider risk expertise, Veriato's new platform advances beyond rule-based tools by providing real-time behavioral scoring, sentiment analysis, and contextual risk modeling, delivering proactive, actionable, cross-functional visibility. Trusted by thousands of organizations globally, Veriato delivers the technical architecture and AI intelligence needed to stay ahead of today's dynamic risk landscape.

"Today's organizations need more than a tonnage of alerts and false positives; they need answers. Our AI-driven, built-in sentiment analysis changes the game by surfacing early signs of frustration, disengagement, or burnout. These are signals that traditional tools simply miss." said Elizabeth Harz, CEO at Veriato. "With this version, we bring predictive insights often discussed, but rarely delivered, to a cross-section of leaders from security to HR to the executive team. And the platform is very flexible, allowing our customers to execute their way, maximizing the wealth of data already at their disposal."

Platform Highlights:

Behavioral Intelligence Across Functions: Real-time visibility into 200+ behavioral signals, AI-powered anomaly detection, and behavioral baselining across Security, HR, Legal, Compliance, and Executive Leadership.

Real-time visibility into 200+ behavioral signals, AI-powered anomaly detection, and behavioral baselining across Security, HR, Legal, Compliance, and Executive Leadership. Dynamic Risk Modeling: Risk scores adapt to individual user behavior, identifying meaningful deviations rather than static rule violations.

Risk scores adapt to individual user behavior, identifying meaningful deviations rather than static rule violations. Sentiment Analysis That Reveals Intent: Uses NLP to detect emotional tone shifts across communication channels, enabling earlier intervention than traditional monitoring.

Uses NLP to detect emotional tone shifts across communication channels, enabling earlier intervention than traditional monitoring. Unified Platform, Cross-Functional Value: Combines IRM and UAM with executive dashboards that surface organizational risk posture, workforce trends, and cross-functional performance insights in real time.

Combines IRM and UAM with executive dashboards that surface organizational risk posture, workforce trends, and cross-functional performance insights in real time. Deployment Flexibility: Available via cloud or on-prem, with enterprise-grade integrations including Microsoft 365 and RESTful APIs.

Available via cloud or on-prem, with enterprise-grade integrations including Microsoft 365 and RESTful APIs. Privacy-Respectful Design: Built with ethical oversight, data redaction, and role-based access controls to ensure secure and transparent deployment.

The launch reinforces Veriato's position as a category creator and relentless innovator, expanding the definition of Insider Risk Management from a security-centric toolset to a strategic business intelligence platform that is built to minimize risk and maximize productivity.

To learn more or request a demo, visit veriato.com .

About

Veriato: Built to See What You Can't

Veriato delivers behavioral visibility to help organizations optimize workforce performance and manage internal risk. From sentiment analysis to anomaly detection, Veriato empowers security, HR, compliance, and leadership teams to act early, lead confidently, and improve business outcomes.

Contact: David Morrow, Chief Customer Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Veriato