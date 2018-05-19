VeriBlock Announces Participation at the 2018 World Blockchain Cryptocurrency Summit in Moscow, Russia

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriBlock CEO Justin Fisher and CTO Maxwell Sanchez have been invited to speak at the World Blockchain Cryptocurrency Summit hosted by the International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (IDACB) in Moscow, Russia.

VeriBlock

This two-day event being held from May 19-20 brings together global thought leaders in the blockchain/cryptocurrency space to discuss current trends, hot topics and new technologies within the industry. Key figures who are expected to be speaking at this event include Daniel Chang of Cobinhood, Jihan Wu of Bitmain and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat as well as many other key influencers within the blockchain space.

Tickets for this event are still available for purchase by visiting wbcsummit.org.

To get more involved with the VeriBlock project, check out veriblock.org to participate in VeriBlock's blockchain testnet. From there, connect to VeriBlock's Telegram channel and collaborate with other VeriBlock community members contributing to the growth of the project.

About VeriBlock Inc.:

Founded in 2015, VeriBlock Inc. builds decentralized, trustless, transparent and permissionless ("DTTP") blockchain technologies. They invented the Proof-of-Proof (PoP) consensus protocol which allows any blockchain to reuse the tremendous hashing power of Bitcoin and designed the VeriBlock blockchain which makes adoption of PoP secure, easy and affordable.

