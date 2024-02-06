Vericast Works with Snowflake to Power Up Engagement for Marketers

News provided by

Vericast

06 Feb, 2024, 10:02 ET

NXTDRIVE™ Powered by Snowflake, data products debut in Snowflake Marketplace  

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast has engaged Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to help marketers reach consumers through breakthrough technology innovations and proprietary data available in Snowflake Marketplace.

Continue Reading
Vericast has engaged Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to help marketers reach consumers through breakthrough technology innovations and proprietary data available in Snowflake Marketplace.
Vericast has engaged Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to help marketers reach consumers through breakthrough technology innovations and proprietary data available in Snowflake Marketplace.

Vericast innovations and data products, including the NXTDRIVE customer data marketing platform, help marketers execute their strategic visions and engage customers in meaningful, privacy safe ways. Vericast's combined alignment with Snowflake and Qonsent, zero-party consent enablement vendor, strengthens its data privacy position and simplifies the company's ability to onboard and manage a client's first-party data, which is collected and managed to be consistent with the consumer's privacy preferences.

"What distinguishes Vericast is our data, expertise, marketing technologies, campaign experience, and relationships built over 50 years," said Pradeep Ittycheria, president, Digital Marketing and Technology Solutions at Vericast. "We use this collective know-how to build innovative solutions – from navigating the complex consumer-first privacy landscape to delivering consistent returns on data intelligence. We're focused on marketing activation that drives results and builds meaningful consumer engagements and experiences."

Vericast marketing technologies Powered by Snowflake include:

NXTDRIVE Customer Data Marketing Platform
Vericast's NXTDRIVE empowers marketers to overcome data challenges. It delivers a unified, user-friendly solution to streamline first-party data utilization, boost marketing intelligence, and drive personalized customer engagement for optimized performance.

NXTDRIVE leverages Snowflake's powerful structured query language format for data cleansing, querying and managing databases; automated on-demand data ingestion services; audience segmentation to categorize customers based on behavior, preferences, and demographic attributes; among other capabilities. NXTDRIVE preserves privacy while identifying individuals across clouds and providers to gain better insight into customer behavior.

Vericast Data Products in Snowflake
Vericast's alignment with Snowflake extracts new value for brands with offerings driven by the company's vast online and offline data, now connected within the Snowflake ecosystem and enabled via Vericast's data mesh. The data mesh, an infrastructure strategy of modern data organizations, drives enhanced discoverability and utilization of Vericast data assets at scale, more efficiently empowering data product creation and activation.

Vericast's data products in the Snowflake ecosystem unlock benefits for brands that:

  • derive deeper consumer insights and a new means to drive prescriptive marketing
  • provide more measurement attribution capabilities
  • offer unique derivative data product possibilities with clients and partners
  • provide a secure way to extract value without sacrificing data integrity or the consumer's privacy preferences, whether that is feeding data science models or direct activation

Vericast data products "New Movers" and "New Construction Post-Movers" are available now in the Snowflake Marketplace. "New Movers" allows marketers to reach consumers on the move, containing an estimated 125,000 weekly buyers of new and existing homes. "New Construction Post-Movers" allows marketers to reach movers in newly built and occupied residential homes. It contains an estimated 35,000 addresses weekly.

These newest data products are primarily built with licensed U.S. Postal Service® data and verified by Vericast using patented hygiene and identity resolution technology to ensure accurate tracking. The company's decades-long relationship with the USPS® provides the highest quality, single source, and most current address database with nearly 100% coverage of the U.S. mailing addresses.

Vericast plans to expand in Snowflake with more opportunities for brands to realize value with its data assets from the company's own DSP activation, attribution, measurement, and USPS® relationship. Utilizing its data mesh, expansion may include additional data products; services for data acquisition, enrichment, matching, and wellness; data-driven offerings derived from Vericast's online plus offline data and insights; AI and machine learning-driven data solutions; among other value drivers created with partners in Snowflake's ecosystem.

Visit app.snowflake.com/Vericast for more information about Vericast's featured data products.

About
Vericast is a marketing technology company that provides a data-rich approach to influence consumers and drive meaningful commerce. We power smarter activations for more than 15,000 clients in consumer packaged goods, financial, grocery, restaurant, retail, and more. Our decades of experience, advanced technologies, and broad solutions portfolio help companies reach audiences with precision and scale.

SOURCE Vericast

Also from this source

Vericast's "Checking Engine" an Industry-First Financial Innovation to Drive Acquisition

Vericast's "Checking Engine" an Industry-First Financial Innovation to Drive Acquisition

Vericast today debuted Checking Engine, an industry-first, always on, end-to-end checking acquisition solution to help financial institutions (FI)...
Vericast's NXTDRIVE Delivers Next-Level Customer Engagement with Integrated, Personalized Messaging

Vericast's NXTDRIVE Delivers Next-Level Customer Engagement with Integrated, Personalized Messaging

Through a strategic collaboration with MessageGears, Vericast's NXTDRIVE clients will have access to an integrated customer messaging solution that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.