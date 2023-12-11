VERICITY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Vericity, Inc. (VERY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Vericity, Inc. ("Vericity") (NASDAQ: VERY) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 3, 2023, Vericity announced that it had agreed to be acquired by iA American Holdings, Inc. at a price of $11.43 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Vericity investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Vericity shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Vericity's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $11.43 per share.

Vericity shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/vericity/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

