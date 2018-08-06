Vericlave Appoints Chris Gray as Chief Revenue Officer

Gray is a highly accomplished security leader with more than 20 years of experience in the defense, financial, retail, technology and professional services industries. He has led globally dispersed teams focused on sales and marketing enablement, security operations, incident investigation and response, enterprise risk management, compliance, red/blue team attack and penetration services. He has also created and sold dozens of security assessment and risk management programs that are used by hundreds of organizations. Additionally, Gray has authored numerous articles, is regularly cited in industry publications and has delivered C-level presentations at dozens of conferences, briefings and industry events.

At Vericlave, Gray is focused on all revenue generation operations, including innovating and integrating marketing, sales and delivery solutions to address customer requirements and drive business growth. The company focuses on national security-grade solutions that conceal networks and prevent cyberattacks before they happen by using a risk management approach to cybersecurity. Vericlave does this by utilizing a zero-trust stealth design to verify authorized access across the customer's network and mask it from outside observers and unwanted actors. The end result is a hardened virtual enclave on par with nation-state levels of encryption, flexible enough to work with both legacy and cutting-edge critical assets.

"Cyberthreats continue to become more sophisticated, but the robust solutions that we offer can provide our customers peace of mind," Bagnal said. "With Chris now onboard, we can make an even greater push to reach more customers that need their assets protected. The depth and breadth of experience our team brings to the table can help our customers rest easier."

About Vericlave



Vericlave is a cybersecurity technology and managed services company focused on preventing increasingly destructive and costly attacks on the critical assets of enterprise and government entities. At the edge of a customer's network, Vericlave implements a zero-trust stealth design that verifies access and hides the network from unwanted and unknown actors. The solution is comprised of a unique combination of a hardware root of trust, key management algorithms and encryption of all communications starting with the first packet to create isolated and secure enclaves that may be integrated into any network architecture. Proven in the U.S. intelligence community, with no known security breaches to date, the solution is easy to deploy and requires minimal to no disruption. For more information, visit www.vericlave.com/.

SOURCE Vericlave

Related Links

http://www.vericlave.com

