Veridian Healthcare Acquires Zewa

GURNEE, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridian Healthcare, LLC ("Veridian") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Zewa, Inc. ("Zewa"). Zewa is a leading supplier of a comprehensive suite of consumer retail, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices. Zewa's product portfolio includes connected and non-connected blood pressure monitors, pain management, respiratory devices, thermometry and oximetry. Zewa is known for both its superior line of digital blood pressure monitors and for pioneering connected Bluetooth and cellular medical devices designed exclusively for remote patient monitoring.

Veridian Healthcare, established in 2009, is a leading outsourced manufacturer of private label and branded in-home diagnostic, pain care management, and personal care products. The company is a prominent supplier of quality medical products focused on brand development and strategic partnerships with an ever-expanding blue-chip wholesale and retail customer portfolio. Veridian is backed by HealthEdge Investment Partners, United Western Group, and A-CAP following its recapitalization in 2023.

"This combination expands Veridian's RPM, consumer medical product portfolio, and telehealth segments positioning the company as a leading supplier in the diagnostic medical and telehealth product categories in North America. Veridian will benefit from Zewa's technology capabilities and diverse product line, providing additional product solutions to its customers." said John Aldridge, Chief Digital Health Officer of Veridian. Veridian Healthcare has consistently provided innovative products to the healthcare market including one of the most diverse and successful private label products programs in the industry.

The principal founder of Zewa, Thomas Zeindler, will join Veridian's executive management team. Thomas will continue to lead in the development of Zewa products with its customers while also managing the organization's technical business within the telehealth and connected device market in North America. Mr. Zeindler commented, "Through this merger, our customers will benefit from access to an expanded line of quality healthcare products, including access to the entire product portfolios of both Zewa and Veridian. Our customers can continue to expect the industry leading customer support."

To learn more about Zewa and Veridian, visit: www.zewa.com and www.veridianhealthcare.com

SOURCE Veridian Healthcare