Veridocs Launches New Evolution Platform ID Modules

New authentication and verification technology introduced at G2E.



MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridocs, the leader in ID authentication and identity management for the gaming industry, is introducing new and enhanced technology modules at G2E, October 7-10, in Las Vegas. The four new modules within the Evolution platform further simplify and enhance identity management by providing additional options to authenticate ID documents and verify the person's current status. The seamless integration of the 7-module suite in the Evolution platforms enables customers to add modules that fit their facilities' needs.

"Veridocs is launching exciting new technologies into orbit this year," said Veridocs President and CEO Joe Oprosko. "Our expanded Evolution platform allows our customers to be even more certain that the person standing in front of them meets established criteria for entry or purchase. Our modules authenticate ID documents and then verify the patron status against many types of third-party or internal lists."

mDL Authentication

This advanced communication technology allows users to authenticate the mobile digital license (mDL). Casinos and other businesses can quickly and securely authenticate digital IDs using a Veridocs scanner. The technology allows patrons to reveal information necessary for entry, maintaining personal privacy. The Veridocs Evolution mDL module offers all the features Veridocs provides with a physical ID, including scan documentation for compliance audits.

Facial Comparison

Veridocs facial comparison technology strengthens ID authentication technology. Facial comparison technology matches the biometric features of an ID photo to the person's facial features using a webcam to verify the individual's identity who presented the ID. It decreases potential human error during an ID check.

Mobile Verification

Veridocs browser-based mobile application verifies IDs using a mobile device to extend ID management across the venue or for use in areas with limited space such as entryways and lobbies. Age-restricted retail and entertainment such as casinos, nightclubs, and high-end retail can use this module in conjunction with Veridocs standard workstations equipped with its TrueAuthentication technology and ID scanners for full authentication and scan documentation for compliance audits.

Document Imaging

Veridocs makes storing signature cards, applications, and other important documents simple through its document imaging module. Users can securely store scans of documents under a patron's profile, saving time when accessing the information for later use, creating a "one-stop-shop" to retrieve patron information.

About Veridocs

Veridocs is the leading provider of identity management in the highly regulated gaming industry with core technologies in authenticating documents and verifying a person's current status through watch list management. Veridocs helps users be certain of their patrons' identities through ID authentication including mobile driver's license (mDL) authentication and mobile verification. Watch list management includes screening, monitoring and document imaging.

Industries that experience significant financial and regulatory exposure to fraudulent activities trust Veridocs to deliver accurate identity management and compliance services. Veridocs' services are designed to automate and consolidate identity management, compliance, monitoring and reporting services into a simple user experience with SOC 2® Type 2 compliant modules. These enhanced services facilitate a dramatic reduction in fraudulent activities while providing audit trails for clients' regulatory compliance requirements.

Veridocs is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, with the executive office in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and sales and support offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. To learn more, visit Veridocs.com.

