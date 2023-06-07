VeriFacts Adds Adam Parks to Fuel Data and Technology Growth

STERLING, Ill. , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriFacts, the gold standard for employment and residential verification services in the receivables management industry, is demonstrating their commitment to technology and data science with the addition of Adam Parks to their leadership team as Chief Information Security Officer.

"VeriFacts has long been known as an organization with an amazing culture that is focused on our people. By adding Adam and his team, we take another step toward our vision of being a technology company , focused on data , and verified by people, " said VeriFacts CEO Stephanie Clark . "We are very excited to be taking our technology to the next level and finding new ways to enhance the services through the application of data science."

Adam Parks is a serial entrepreneur with almost 20 years of receivables industry experience focused on the deployment and management of technology and communications systems for creditors, debt buyers, collection agencies and law firms. Through Adam's other organizations, Adam and his teams will continue to provide communications, technology, and marketing services to their clients.

"VeriFacts sets the standard for employment verification services and I could not be more excited to be joining the team! They have built a culture of the best people in the industry and my job is to empower them with actionable intelligence and efficiency through technology and data science," said Adam Parks. "We are growing a team of technology professionals to help update systems and find ways to improve on the quality of VeriFacts' best-in-class services."

As part of this commitment to technology, VeriFacts is re-evaluating all of their existing systems and data workflows looking for opportunities. The application of data science has already started driving workflow changes internally that are yielding immediate results. This new partnership is expected to create opportunities for new products, new data and an improved experience for customers.

About VeriFacts

VeriFacts, LLC is the top employment location and verification service for the receivables management industry. Having been in business for over 30 years, they are committed to offering guaranteed customer location and employment verification services to creditors. The VeriFacts brand has become synonymous with high-quality service and a positive customer experience. Over the years, their services have expanded into residential location information, data verification, and unique data aggregation. VeriFacts is proud to be a Certified Women-Owned Business by the WBENC .

