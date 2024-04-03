Veriff Appoints Jeffrey Guy to President and COO

Jeffrey Guy brings more than 25 years of experience to help Veriff meet the growing demand for its identity verification solution amid increasing global online fraud

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification (IDV) provider, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Guy as President and COO.

Jeffrey brings a wealth of leadership experience at technology companies in driving profitable growth and expanding product portfolio. Before Veriff, he was Chief Operating Officer at DigitalOcean, a publicly traded cloud computing platform provider. In this role, he built and led a global team of 1,100 – scaling and maturing the business from $180M of revenue to $800M while simultaneously turning around the free cash flow of the company. Before DigitalOcean, he held similar leadership roles at DigitalGlobe (Satellite and Earth Observation) and Trimble (GPS Technologies).

"Jeff has an incredible track record of scaling businesses, and having someone of his caliber on board is a real coup for Veriff as we are on our journey of becoming the global source of truth for identity online," said Kaarel Kotkas, CEO of Veriff. "I'm looking forward to working with Jeff, his enthusiasm, drive, and determination will strengthen our position in providing the most accurate global identity verification online as we go after even more ambitious goals in our next growth stage."

"I am excited to join the Veriff team at this pivotal time and have the ability to develop game-changing solutions for a transforming identity marketplace while also having fun and enjoying the culture of being part of a winning team," said Jeffrey Guy.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including pioneers in financial services, fintech, crypto, gaming, mobility, and online marketplaces. We provide advanced technology that combines AI-powered automation with reinforced learning from human feedback, deep insights, and expertise. Veriff is the partner of choice for organizations that need to rapidly and conveniently verify and safeguard users anywhere in the world. This is achieved by supporting the broadest number of identity documents from over 230 issuing countries and territories. Our proven identity verification platform analyzes more than 1,000 data points including the person, document, device, and network to enable trust from the first hello. To learn more, visit veriff.com

