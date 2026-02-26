Verifiable Launches CredAgent™, the Industry's First Autonomous AI Credentialing Agent

A new AI-driven credentialing operating model to strengthen provider networks

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verifiable, a leading healthcare credentialing and monitoring platform, today announced CredAgent™, the industry's first autonomous AI agent for end-to-end credentialing. Representing a fundamental shift in how credentialing work is performed, CredAgent™ delivers up to 10x productivity gains by shifting routine tasks to autonomous agents capable of reasoning, verifying, and executing complex workflows. This new operating model allows healthcare organizations to move away from antiquated offshore outsourcing and reclaim operational control.

Introducing CredAgent™ — the first autonomous credentialing agent built to unlock 10× credentialing productivity.

These operational gains come at a critical moment for payers, which face rising cost, regulatory, and administrative pressures and increasingly view AI as a strategic lever. A recent analysis from Bain shows that network-focused use cases are among the fastest-growing areas of AI investment, reflecting payer demand to improve provider quality and member access. CredAgent™ expands credentialing capacity and improves accuracy without adding staff, helping organizations sustain network growth while supporting compliance and patient safety.

As a result, CredAgent™ enables organizations to:

Credential providers in record time through autonomous workflows that process thousands of credentialing tasks in parallel while maintaining industry-leading accuracy





Reduce operating costs by eliminating administrative drag and routing specialists only to high-value review checkpoints with intelligent decision support





Strengthen governance and audit readiness by providing full transparency into credentialing actions, data sources, and decision rationale across the entire workflow

"CredAgent™ is the most transformational solution the credentialing industry has ever seen," said Nick Macario, CEO of Verifiable. "It fundamentally changes how credentialing teams operate by providing a team of autonomous agents that work around the clock. Instead of processing one provider at a time, credentialing specialists now manage a team of agents, dramatically multiplying productivity, speed, and accuracy. This reduces operational costs, improves compliance, and frees teams to focus on their highest-impact work."

Jack Altman, Verifiable board member, said, "As an early investor in Verifiable, I've always been drawn to the company's technical, software-driven approach to credentialing. CredAgent™ builds on that foundation and uniquely positions Verifiable to lead autonomous credentialing in a way that will be difficult for competitors to replicate."

To learn how CredAgent™ unlocks a new operating model for provider networks, visit verifiable.com/credagent .

