Verified Accuracy in Radon Detection: Why Third-Party Certification is the Only Way to Ensure Home Safety

Airthings warns that uncertified, low-cost sensors provide a "false sense of security" that risk prolonged exposure to lung cancer-causing radon gas

OSLO, Norway, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified accuracy in radon monitoring is the only way to prevent "false safety" readings that leave families unknowingly exposed to dangerous levels of radon gas. As the public's awareness of radon has grown in recent years, so has the market of monitoring solutions available for consumers. More homeowners than ever are turning to digital detectors to better understand their exposure to radon. The market is rife with dozens of devices, including many new options that are aggressively discounted and marketed online providing inaccurate measurements, making choosing the right radon detector an increasingly confusing, complex decision that requires due diligence from the consumer.

Airthings urges consumers to opt for established choices with third-party certification when choosing a radon detector Post this Airthings' Corentium Home 2, trusted in more than a million American homes, uses third-party validated sensor technology to provide real time, accurate radon readings via Bluetooth.

Continuous digital radon testing is generally more accurate than traditional short-term charcoal testing systems, but that is heavily dependent on the digital device's components, primarily its sensors and software. These components are critical to provide accurate, science-backed readings, and are not visible to the eye, making it virtually impossible for consumers to distinguish. For today's consumer, the challenge is not just learning about why radon testing is important, but identifying which devices can be trusted. Online marketplaces such as Amazon and Temu feature a growing number of low-cost radon detectors that often appear well-reviewed and comparable in design to established brands. However, these listings can be manipulated through misleading images, product descriptions copied from other vendors, and questionable review practices. This leaves consumers in a tough position where they are often left comparing products that look nearly identical on the surface.

The consequences of a radon detector that provides misleading data can be significant. For example, if a family is led to believe that their radon levels are safe based on readings from a radon monitor that uses balky technology, they can potentially be exposed to dangerous radon levels unbeknownst to them. On the contrary, if an unreliable sensor is overestimating radon levels, it can cause undue panic and financial stress for homeowners, leading to thousands of dollars spent on professional radon mitigation that could realistically be avoided with much simpler, cost-effective measures. Fortunately, there are a multitude of verified, trustworthy resources available to consumers to help guide them through the process to select an accurate radon monitor. Your family's health shouldn't be compromised or left to chance, use verified resources to ensure the radon monitor you choose delivers accurate, reliable readings.

A Look Under The Hood: Why Sensor Technology Matters

One of the key differentiators between reliable radon detectors and low-quality alternatives lies in the sensor technology itself. High-performance radon monitors use advanced detection methods that have been refined over years of scientific research and validated by third-party institutions.

Airthings, a global leader in indoor air quality solutions, exemplifies this approach. In the United States, Airthings' Pro mode professional-grade radon monitor is certified by both the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists National Radon Proficiency Program (AARST-NRPP) and the National Radon Safety Board (NRSB). In Canada, Airthings' Corentium Pro is certified by the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP). The very same sensors and technology certified in these devices are used in Airthings' consumer models like the Corentium Home and View Plus, which are also recommended for residential use by C-NRPP. These certifications are achieved through independent, rigorous testing under controlled conditions to ensure accuracy, reliability, and consistency. Most low-cost options available for purchase online cannot make these claims or meet these standards, and some have even been subject to recalls in recent years after closer scrutiny.

Spotting the Difference

We advise consumers to be cautious when evaluating radon detectors, particularly those sold exclusively online. Keep an eye out for red flags like the below, which should be taken as potential warning signs indicating a radon monitor is not reliable:

Unusually low prices compared to established brands

Lack of detailed technical information about sensor technology

Few or inconsistent customer reviews, or reviews with repetitive language

Claims of instant or immediate results, which contradict established scientific understanding

Lack of retail presence from well-known retailers, such as The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Canadian Tire, etc.

No evidence of third-party certification or testing

Trusted by Professionals and Retailers

When shopping for a radon detector, we recommend consulting independent, credible sources such as government agencies and established consumer media outlets that have tested products first-hand, such as Consumer Reports, New York Times' Wirecutter, and CNET. These sources are more likely to provide unbiased evaluations than retailer-hosted reviews alone.

Beyond certifications and laboratory testing, reputation in real-world applications is another critical indicator of reliability. Airthings detectors are widely recommended by independent radon mitigation specialists and home inspectors throughout North America, who prioritize proven accuracy over brand loyalty. Airthings products are also found everywhere from school districts and classrooms to corporate headquarters of Fortune 500 companies, underscoring their established efficacy. In retail, Airthings devices can be found in brick-and-mortar stores such as The Home Depot and Ace Hardware, which conduct their own stringent vetting of products they carry.

The Importance of Long-Term Monitoring

Unlike other environmental hazards, radon levels naturally fluctuate over time due to changes in weather, ventilation, and building conditions. This means that short-term readings can be misleading. National health authorities, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend long-term (for a minimum of 90 days) testing to gauge average radon levels accurately.

If you're interested in measuring your home's radon levels but find that a radon detector is not yet the best choice for you, there are other options available. You can obtain a charcoal test kit, which is often free, from the American Lung Association (ALA), the EPA, or your local health department. These passive tests can confirm the presence of radon, after which a trusted continuous monitor can be used to track levels over time, particularly after mitigation efforts.

Empowering Consumers to Make the Right Choice

Radon can be a daunting topic, especially if you have concerns about levels in your home, school, or workplace. Unfortunately, there is currently no strong regulation or mandatory testing protocol for consumer-grade monitors, putting the burden on consumers to make the right choice. While independent testing standards are urgently needed, we encourage people to rely on verified performance, trusted certifications, and established expertise to make informed decisions about which radon tools are accurate, reliable, and ultimately worthy of their business.

About Airthings

Airthings is a leading global technology company specializing in award-winning radon detectors and indoor air quality (IAQ) monitors for homes, workplaces, and schools. With a mission to empower people worldwide to understand and improve the air they breathe, Airthings offers accessible, accurate, and user-friendly solutions designed to enhance health and well-being through simple and affordable technology.

Airthings has sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide. The company and its products have earned several accolades, including the TIME Best Inventions Award and CES Innovation Award Honor. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with additional offices in the United States, Airthings continues to innovate and educate on the importance of continuous indoor air quality monitoring. For more information on Airthings' comprehensive range of IAQ solutions and the benefits of healthy indoor air, please visit airthings.com.

Media Contacts:

Annabel Robertson

Marketing & Brand Manager, Airthings

[email protected]

Ruben Marinbach

Vice President, Cliffhanger

[email protected]

Phone: 646-285-8375

SOURCE Airthings