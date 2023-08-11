Verified and Genuine: LongShot AI launches an end-to-end system to ensure fact-checked, hallucination-free generative text

News provided by

Longshot AI

11 Aug, 2023, 06:48 ET

DOVER, Del., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongShot AI, a leading innovator in the exploding generative AI space, has launched an end-to-end system designed to generate fact-checked and hallucination-free text. This revolutionary system leverages advanced AI technology to streamline the content creation process, making it easier than ever to produce blogs, articles, marketing materials, and more. The system's unique feature is its built-in fact checker, which ensures that the generated content is not only engaging but also accurate and relevant to the target audience.

The company's new offering is akin to ChatGPT for enterprises, specifically designed to work with sensitive content and ensure factual accuracy. Unlike other AI systems, LongShot AI specializes in creating authentic, verifiable, and SEO-friendly long-form content. Its multiple AI engines, including OpenAI GPT-4 and custom AI models, provide unparalleled quality and flexibility in content creation. This makes LongShot AI a comprehensive solution for all content needs, from research and generation to optimization.

LongShot AI's innovative approach to content creation has already garnered significant attention, with over 100,000 users across various sectors, including finance, media, and healthcare. Users have praised the platform for its quick and accurate content generation capabilities, as well as its ability to generate high-quality SEO-friendly content. The platform's user-friendly interface and seamless workflow have also been highlighted as key features that set it apart from other AI writing solutions.

In addition to its current offerings, LongShot AI is also planning to launch private and self-hosted AI models soon for enhanced privacy. This move will further solidify LongShot AI's position as a leader in the AI content creation space, offering users even more flexibility and control over their content-generation processes. With its continuous innovation and commitment to delivering top-notch AI-based writing solutions, LongShot AI is truly reshaping the way businesses and individuals interact with content creation.

For more information, visit https://www.longshot.ai/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRuRfUy0iEc
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184011/LongShot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Longshot AI

