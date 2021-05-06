Verified Market Research™ Launches VM Intelligence, Bringing Market Reporting into the Digital Era

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research, the leading global provider of accurate and research-intensive market reports for businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of Verified Market Intelligence (VMI), a new digital solution that allows decision makers to access and analyze data using dynamic dashboards and best-of-breed business intelligence (BI) tools. Serving as an all-in-one command center for market research, VMI enables users to rapidly unify data from multiple sources as part of a single intuitive data visualization, saving time and money by delivering real-time reporting to the right people at the right time.

Already trusted by leading global brands and agencies, VMI offers world-class insights to help clients overcome challenges, analyze opportunities, and forge strategies for success. Drawing on Verified Market Research's comprehensive database — the biggest in the industry — and over ten years of historic single-source data, VMI enables users to rapidly surface the insights they need, in the exact moment that they need them.

Instead of poring over static spreadsheets and multiple PDF files, VMI users can instantly access ready-to-use interactive digital dashboards that automatically display the precise information they need. Dashboards are fully customizable and flexible, allowing powerful insights to be distilled into beautiful tables, graphs and charts, with color-coded market segmentation and other powerful visualization features to enable clients to make better business decisions in less time.

Request a Demo: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/request-a-demo/

With a single click, users can:

Easily research new geographies and evolving opportunities

Gauge market momentum before launching new products

Compare data across time periods, geographies, and sectors

Users can also fine-tune their VMI experience using built-in filters and recommendations, helping to rapidly transform unstructured data into actionable and shareable insights.

The VMI dashboard can be accessed by thousands of team members simultaneously to deliver coordinated real time updates with the latest and most up-to-date data available. Data from a team's VMI dashboard can also be easily shared as static links, exported as sharable PDFs to keep everyone on the same page, or effortlessly repackaged for use in presentations and investor meetings. VMI is delivered as an online SaaS subscription service, and hosted and managed by Verified Market Research, giving users complete confidence that their data will remain accessible and secure.

"The VMI dashboard is the most intelligent, advanced, and user-centric tool on the market," says Amaan Kazi, Chief Executive Officer at Verified Market Research. "Whether you're an individual researcher or a Fortune 500 decisionmaker, these tools will revolutionize the way you access and analyze market insights, and allow you to unlock the full power of your data. Whatever the complexities of your business, Verified Market Research has got you covered."

"VMR put us in full control of our research needs as we worked to understand the competitive landscape and the market for our innovative new product," said Adim De, chief operating officer of Swiss medical-device startup Sleepiz AG. "Armed with an arsenal of data packaged in incredibly intuitive, easy-to-use ways, our whole team was able to collaborate more effectively to identify new global opportunities and take our business to the next level."

About Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research is a leading global research and consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies, with strategic and growth analyses to facilitate corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Verified Market Research's 250 analysts and SMEs deliver high-level expertise in data collection and governance using industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

