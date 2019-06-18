Verified Volunteers Rebrands as Sterling Volunteers, Advancing Volunteerism and Delivering More Value for Nonprofits

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Volunteers, the dedicated service sector unit of Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, is pleased to announce it is rebranding to Sterling Volunteers effective immediately.

"Today is an exciting step forward for the Sterling Volunteers family. As Sterling Volunteers, we have a bold mission and focus that creates greater impact for communities," said Katie Zwetzig, Executive Director, Sterling Volunteers. "Our new brand identity will help us fulfill our commitment to providing nonprofits and volunteers greater control of their verification and credentials that is essential for a safer, more streamlined volunteer experience."

Sterling Volunteers has a large network of volunteers ready to mobilize when opportunities arise. Through our Sterling Volunteers network, we provide speed, accuracy and market expertise for every nonprofit and volunteer. By leveraging Sterling's ongoing innovations, we are able to implement improvements for faster screening and onboarding of volunteers.

"Sterling Volunteers will remain dedicated to the nonprofit sector and will widen our offering for all users by leveraging all the capabilities of Sterling," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "Our goal is to deliver services that help to drive volunteerism as we continue to innovate on behalf of the sector."

The evolution from Verified Volunteers to Sterling Volunteers is part of Sterling's global strategy rollout, previously announced in March. Current customers will enjoy a refreshed, user friendly interface and all account information will remain unchanged. Full details on Sterling Volunteers can be found at www.SterlingVolunteers.com .

Sterling Volunteers is a volunteer background screening service dedicated to the nonprofit and service sector to help organizations fulfill their service missions and positively impact communities. With the largest network of millions of vetted volunteers ready to mobilize when opportunities arise, nonprofits can better recruit their volunteers. Sterling Volunteers is a division of Sterling, which has pioneered innovation in the background screening industry for more than 40 years. Visit Sterling Volunteers at www.sterlingvolunteers.com.

Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingcheck.com.

