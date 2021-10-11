Verifique™ Cannabis Test Kits Experience Heightened Demand from Concerned Parents in Advance of Halloween

What are our youth doing this Halloween? What are they consuming? Verifique™ offers parents a chance to test for Cannabis in treats and products that are difficult to detect.

Halloween is a time when many of these products are heavily promoted. Unfortunately, cannabis is aggressively marketed and sold to the underage youth market in products that are designed to be inconspicuous. Cannabis is made available in a wide range of edible products, many of which are copycats of popular branded food items and candy; there are cannabis enhanced drinks, baked goodies, chewing gum, and even potato chips marketed as cannabis drug delivery devices. Vaping cannabis has become enormously popular with youth but remains a serious and dangerous risk to health. All of these products have one thing in common: they are designed to make it near impossible to detect the presence of THC-cannabis.

With the rapid emergence of youth vaping cannabis that has become one of the most pressing public health issues of our time; the time is now for parents to keep their families safe by testing any suspicious products and paraphernalia.

The rise in vaping cannabis indicates the need for new prevention and intervention efforts aimed specifically at adolescents. Verifique™ Cannabis Test Kits offer parents rapid results that test vape pens, edibles, vape, and treats in a concerted effort to support keep families and communities safe.

Verifique's at-home test kits have been designed and developed to make it easy for parents, teachers, and community leaders to address the cannabis vaping crisis. The easy-to-use narcotic detection kits are now available via their website.

For more information on Verifique, visit www.verifique.net and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

For media inquiries:

Max Jakubke

[email protected]

778.772.7336

PUBLiSH Partners

SOURCE Verifique

Related Links

http://www.verifique.net

