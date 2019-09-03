VeriFirst Background Screening, LLC Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that VeriFirst Background Screening, LLC has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

"We're proud to be recognized for our commitment to compliance, excellent customer service and high-quality standards in screening," says Ryan Howard, vice president and business development of VeriFirst Background Screening. "Our employees deliver value, service and experience to our clients and we would not have achieved this recognition without them."

VERIFIRST BACKGROUND SCREENING, LLC

301 LACEY STREET

WEST CHESTER, PA 19382

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, NAPBS has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.napbs.com.

About NAPBS®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. NAPBS provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.napbs.com.

About VeriFirst:

VeriFirst Background Screening, LLC is a national leading provider of risk management and background screening services. From employment background checks to student housing and multifamily tenant screening, vendor screening, and customer identification verification, VeriFirst delivers tailored consolidated solutions that help minimize risk and make better, more informed decisions. For more information on VeriFirst, call 1-800-891-6024 or visit http://www.verifirst.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Howard

800-891-6024

