Verifly Digital Wallet to be Used at U.S. Gymnastics Championships to Track COVID Safety Requirements

In a continued effort to create a safe and healthy environment for all event participants, VeriFLY will provide certain participants and spectators with the ability to complete COVID-related attendance requirements in the VeriFLY app. The app keeps confidential information secure, including COVID test results and associated vaccination cards, as part of its secure digital health credentials.

At the U.S. Championships, USA Gymnastics will invite certain participants and spectators to download the VeriFLY app. Spectators can then complete a self-certified health questionnaire that collects real-time wellness information. Certain credentialed participants will also use VeriFLY to upload their test results to comply with the event protocols.

"The VeriFLY digital wallet is being used by nearly one million people around the world to provide greater peace of mind, efficiency and added convenience to help provide a safer and rapid return of people as we come back together," said Daon CEO Tom Grissen. "We are pleased to assist USA Gymnastics so that fans of these remarkable athletes can enjoy the world-class competition."

ABOUT USA GYMNASTICS

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, encompassing seven disciplines: women's gymnastics, men's gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, gymnastics for all (a.k.a. group gymnastics) and, most recently, parkour. USA Gymnastics sets the rules and policies that govern the sport of gymnastics, including selecting and training the U.S. Gymnastics Teams for the Olympics and World Championships; promoting and developing gymnastics on the grassroots and national levels, as well as a safe, empowered and positive training environment; and serving as a resource and educational center for the more than 200,000 members, clubs, fans and gymnasts throughout the United States. The organization is deeply committed to creating a culture that encourages and supports its athletes and focuses on its highest priority: the safety and well-being of athletes and our community.

ABOUT VERIFLY

VeriFLY is developed and managed by the biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions provider, Daon. VeriFLY offers travelers and event attendees a secure and simple way to confirm their COVID-19 requirements. After creating a secure profile on the VeriFLY app, Daon verifies that the customer's data matches needed requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. This simple message streamlines the check-in and documentation verification process at the airport before departure or upon arrival at an event. The app also provides travelers with reminders when their travel window is coming to a close or once their credential has expired. Learn more by visiting www.daon.com/verifly .

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com , is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

