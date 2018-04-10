VeriFone (PAY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of VeriFone Systems, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) ("VeriFone") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Francisco Partners. VeriFone provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide.

On April 9, 2018, VeriFone announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, VeriFone shareholders will receive $23.04 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the VeriFone board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for VeriFone shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of VeriFone and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

