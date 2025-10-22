Veriforce Acquires Highwire, Expanding Leadership in Contractor Risk Management

The combined expertise and scale deliver stronger safety, compliance and financial risk management for construction and capital projects worldwide

HOUSTON and BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce®, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk management, today announced the acquisition of Highwire, a leading provider of prequalification and contractor risk solutions for the U.S. construction and capital projects market.

This strategic acquisition unites Highwire's best-in-class, construction-focused contractor risk solutions with Veriforce's scale, safety expertise, and worldwide network. It also extends Veriforce's portfolio into capital project-based use cases, giving clients new capabilities in environments such as data centers, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Together, the combined organization now serves one of the largest and most sophisticated contractor networks in the industry. Veriforce brings more than 3,200 hiring clients and 130,000 contractors, while Highwire adds a highly active network concentrated in complex and capital-intensive sectors of the construction market. This combination expands Veriforce's contractor base significantly. Clients will gain access to a broader network of vetted contractors across more industries, while contractors benefit from increased visibility to hiring organizations worldwide.

"Veriforce and Highwire share a strong culture and common values, and this partnership creates exciting opportunities for our people, clients, and contractors," said Colby Lane, CEO of Veriforce. "By combining Highwire's best-in-class financial risk and field safety solutions with Veriforce's global scale and longstanding safety expertise, we are strengthening our commitment to providing the industry's leading contractor management and supply chain risk management solutions. With our global go-to-market resources and dedicated industry teams, we will accelerate Highwire's growth into new markets and geographies, while strengthening our network for the benefit of hiring organizations and contractors worldwide."

"Joining forces with Veriforce allows Highwire to continue building on our momentum in construction and capital projects while gaining the resources, reach, and support of a global leader," said Kyra van den Bosch, CEO of Highwire. "Highwire's advanced assessments and field risk management tools will be a great addition to the incredible product set at Veriforce. Highwire contractors and clients will continue to benefit from the trusted platform, tools, and services they rely on today, while also gaining new opportunities through Veriforce's global network."

The acquisition of Highwire reinforces Veriforce's commitment to providing best-in-class contractor management and supply chain risk solutions. By combining scale, expertise, and complementary offerings, the expanded organization is uniquely positioned to deliver safer, more efficient connections for clients and contractors while driving innovation and growth across the construction and capital projects sector.

Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor and Choate Hall & Stewart served as legal counsel to Highwire. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Veriforce.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a global leader in contractor management, helping companies build safe, qualified, and compliant workforces. With a network spanning over 3,200 hiring companies in 140+ countries and supporting more than 130,000 contractors and millions of workers, Veriforce connects organizations with trusted third-party labor to get the job done safely and efficiently. We also support a robust community of over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators.

Veriforce is the partner of choice for companies committed to ensuring workforce readiness and safety. We operate globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit www.veriforce.com.

About Highwire

Highwire was developed at Harvard, as the university sought to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and contractors while reducing insurance costs. In 2008, Harvard spun the technology out as an independent company. Today, Highwire is used by some of the world's most admired owners and general contractors to deliver Contractor Success. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Highwire is Made in the USA.

