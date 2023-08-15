Veriforce and SiteDocs Team Up to Transform Workplace Safety Management and Compliance

Veriforce, LLC

15 Aug, 2023, 13:23 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce, the industry's fastest-growing provider of supply chain risk and compliance management solutions, and SiteDocs, an innovative provider of leading-edge safety management systems, proudly announce their partnership to redefine workplace safety practices and compliance worldwide.

This partnership is a game-changer in the safety industry. By combining Veriforce's expertise in workforce compliance with SiteDocs' user-friendly safety management platform, businesses can now achieve unparalleled safety efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility.

Now, Veriforce customers can effortlessly keep track of compliance by assigning specific safety forms to workers with defined completion dates. This promotes adherence to safety requirements, helps them avoid costly fines, and reduces the risk of incidents. Plus, Companies can create customized automation to meet their unique safety requirements, which results in increased safety efficiency and accuracy.

Veriforce CEO Colby Lane remarks, "We are thrilled to join hands with SiteDocs to execute our mission to bring home workers safe.  This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to making safety compliance more accessible and hassle-free for businesses of all sizes. Together, we aim to streamline safety processes and empower companies to create a culture of safety excellence."

Veriforce and SiteDocs' partnership empowers businesses to easily distribute, engage with, and collect safety forms and resources, ensuring improved accuracy, accessibility, and consistent safety practices across projects. Companies can efficiently monitor, evaluate, and maintain oversight of on-site contractor safety performance, ensuring compliance with safety standards and reducing project risks.

"I am incredibly excited to announce our integrated partnership with Veriforce," says Thomas Andres, Chief Innovation Officer, SiteDocs. "This collaboration represents an essential evolution in our joint product offerings and our journey toward enhancing job site safety. This partnership signifies not only a step towards the growth of our network but also our shared commitment to creating safer workplaces worldwide. Together, we're moving beyond compliance to proactive safety management."

Veriforce and SiteDocs share a common vision of fostering safer work environments and simplifying safety management processes. This partnership represents a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to making workplaces safer, more compliant, and more productive.

The media is invited to join an informative webinar hosted by Veriforce and SiteDocs on August 16, as they take businesses through the features and benefits of this exciting new partnership.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.

As the world's largest supply chain risk management network, Veriforce partners with over 3,200 hiring companies in over 130 countries, serving more than 80,000 contractors, over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators, and millions of individual workers. This network makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce. Company offices are in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit veriforce.com.

About SiteDocs

SiteDocs is a leading provider of cloud-based safety management software that allows companies to streamline and digitize their safety procedures. With features like real-time safety monitoring, digital form signatures, and comprehensive safety document management, SiteDocs helps businesses of all sizes maintain compliance and enhance safety on every job site. For more information visit www.sitedocs.com

SOURCE Veriforce, LLC

