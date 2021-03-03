Veriforce Launches SafeLandUSA 2021 Basic Orientation to Empower Workers and Accelerate Safety in the Oil and Gas Industry

Highly interactive and engaging industry-accredited course features IOGP life-saving rules, human performance factors, and Safe Driving Module led by NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace

HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce , the premier global supply chain risk and compliance management solution, announced today the launch of SafeLandUSA 2021 Basic, an industry-recognized and accredited orientation that helps workers in the oil and gas industry improve job site safety, meet and exceed operator regulatory compliance requirements, and eliminate redundant training. The interactive program delivers world-class safety practices and the life-saving rules set out by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) and provides workers with tools to improve human performance and prevent serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs). The program shares expertise from energy operators, drilling contractors, and safety professionals, and includes a Safe Driving Module led by NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace.

Hundreds of energy operators require workers to be qualified by SafeLandUSA, the industry-standard orientation/training program in the United States. More than 1.4 million workers have earned SafeLand credentials, many through Veriforce training courses, with scores of others expected to seek certification this year. As the industry recovers from economic challenges and those brought on by COVID-19, it is expected that potentially 65,000 workers will re-enter the oil fields in 2021 and an additional 125,000 in 2022 based on U.S. oil rig count projections by leading E&P industry market analysts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 9,000 workers will also enter the oil and gas extraction industry for the first time this year and another 18,000 in 2022. Proper training on the hazards inherent to the oil and gas industry and mitigation measures is essential.

"Veriforce has been committed to working with SafeLand, SafeGulf, OSHA, and the American petroleum industry for decades to develop critical learning programs that help workers get home safely," said Colby Lane, Veriforce CEO. "SafeLandUSA 2021 Basic reflects our continued commitment to exceed industry compliance requirements with one comprehensive program that drives awareness of job site hazards and delivers world-class safety practices."

What's New in SafelandUSA 2021 Basic Orientation

SafeLandUSA 2021 Basic helps workers understand the dangers they may encounter in the oil and gas industry and teaches measures to mitigate those hazards to ensure workers return home safely, using videos, best practices, case studies, and interactive sessions. The course meets API RP 75 and API RP T-1 requirements and includes:

IOGP Life Saving Rules (International Association of Oil & Gas Producers)

Human Performance Factors

SIFs (Serious Injury and Fatality potential)

New Safe Driving Module featuring NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace

New case studies, videos, and interactive activities

"The SafelandUSA orientation is an integral part of our Contractor Environmental Health and Safety Management system, and we require the course for all of our field contractors," said Bill Walker, Director of Environmental Health and Safety for Battalion Oil Corporation. "The program is designed to increase general safety and health awareness of hazards that workers may face and eliminate costly, redundant orientations. It also allows us to streamline our site-specific orientation and focus on the hazard controls adopted for our facilities."

Walker continued, "With a broad geographical network of instructors, SafelandUSA is readily accessible to operators and contractors on short notice. This accessibility is essential to meet our needs when we have a short planning cycle. The quality control measures employed to meet the SafelandUSA requirements give me comfort that the program will be delivered by a competent, qualified instructor in the proper learning environment. The SafeLandUSA orientation continues to be "the standard" for ensuring worker knowledge of the most common hazards found on oil and gas job sites."

For more information about SafeLandUSA 2021 Basic, see Veriforce.com .

About SafeLand

SafeLand is a non-profit entity with a diverse board of directors composed of representatives from large and small operators, drilling contractor companies, and representatives from service contractors across the industry. SafeLand remains committed to being an inclusive industry-led organization advancing worker safety and continuing in its legacy as the industry gold standard orientation. The collaboration of over 180 owner-operators, thousands of contractor companies, and accrediting organizations has directly contributed to the immense success of the SafeLandUSA program. SafeLandUSA has become one of, if not the most, successful industry orientation/training programs in the U.S. For more information, visit www.safelandusa.com .

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is an ISO-certified, recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker-level.

Veriforce acquired Canada-based ComplyWorks in August 2020, creating the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 800 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are located in The Woodlands, TX and Covington, LA. For more information visit www.veriforce.com .

