LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American democracy has survived wars, economic collapses, and political scandals. But now it faces a structural crisis: a willful denial of systemic election vulnerabilities.

The Election Truth Alliance (ETA) has detected anomalies in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election results, highlighting an affliction that has been at the heart of U.S. democratic infrastructure for decades: that American elections are no longer secure, and why independent validation is the best and only remedy.

While the global economy relies on the stability of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the systems safeguarding our elections currently operate under security standards that would fail a local credit union. In this vacuum, independent analysis and audits to ensure votes are counted accurately should be treated as a national security imperative.

Investigations by the ETA have become instrumental in identifying where systemic anomalies require urgent intervention.

The ETA's investigative team includes over 50 professionals in data analysis, statistics, cybersecurity, forensic auditing and political science. Their findings indicate that vulnerabilities in U.S. elections are not incidental; they are structural. If voting systems, tabulation software, registration databases and paper ballot records remain shielded from independent audit, the anomalies identified by the ETA will persist as a permanent threat to the Republic.

The structural integrity of democracy is reliant on its processes of auditing voting data, and that data demands an independent guardian. As a scientific sentinel for the digital era, the ETA conducts rigorous analysis at the nexus between emerging technology and institutional power. Their research and findings highlight irregularities that risk compromising the future of the U.S. democratic edifice.

Certification without verification is a system vulnerable to manipulation.

The ETA seeks to bridge the gap between "certification" and "verification." Election certification merely confirms that procedural steps were followed; it does not confirm that the results are mathematically sound. By quantifying technical lapses, from voter roll maintenance to hardware vulnerabilities, the ETA provides the diagnostic rigor necessary to ensure the very infrastructure of American freedom can be secured.

The ETA is a non-partisan, non-profit organization. As a vigilant watchdog advancing the study of election forensics, the ETA works to restore public confidence in election outcomes using transparent, data-driven methods.

Engage with the evidence. Nathan Taylor, Executive Director of Public Engagement at the ETA, and other team members are available for interviews.

Media Contact

Angela Predhomme

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SOURCE Election Truth Alliance