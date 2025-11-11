Election Truth Alliance Files Lawsuit Pursuing Election Irregularities in Pennsylvania's Western District

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-partisan non-profit Election Truth Alliance (ETA) has filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth, Al Schmidt, and the Board of Elections of Allegheny, Cambria, and Erie Counties to compel hand-count audits of the 2024 U.S. General Election.

The ETA is a volunteer-led grassroots organization that conducts independent investigative data analysis supporting election integrity. The lawsuit cites multiple election security concerns, such as significant election forensic red flags and ballot discrepancies that warrant investigation of systematic irregularities.

The ETA's Pennsylvania lawsuit identifies multiple election irregularities:

Cambria County Tabulation and Certification Failures

On September 28, 2024, Cambria County certified completion of Logic & Accuracy (L&A) testing, claiming all voting equipment was properly verified. However, subsequent official emails contradicted that certification.

During the election, Cambria County was unable to scan completed ballots, affecting every precinct in the county. Faulty ballots were stored in emergency bins until newly-printed, scannable ballots arrived. After polls closed, officials began hand-counting ballots, but later chose to duplicate them onto the new ballots. According to official statements, the County planned to duplicate 35,000 ballots, "… but it turned out to be about 65,000."

Official county results show 55,661 Election Day votes, over 9,000 votes fewer than the number of duplicated ballots, leaving the final disposition of those votes unclear. Ballot chain of custody and documentation have not been provided by Cambria County during records requests.

Election Forensics Indicates Red Flags in Pennsylvania's Voting Systems

Of the 67 counties, at least 38 use ES&S systems and 14 use Dominion systems for optical-scan tabulation.

The ETA compared votes received per candidate with registered voter turnout in Allegheny, Cambria, and Erie Counties, as well as across the state. Utilizing election forensics methodologies, both systems exhibited voting anomalies for the 2024 Presidential election that mirror vote manipulation concerns documented in Russian and Bolivian elections. The scale of impact in Pennsylvania potentially exceeds the 120,000 margin of victory for president.

Comparable anomalies have appeared in Minnesota and North Carolina, which use similar election equipment.

The goal of this lawsuit is to ensure that paper ballot records match machine-reported vote totals, and that results as reported were not manipulated – electronically or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Angela Predhomme

872-216-9711

[email protected]

SOURCE Election Truth Alliance