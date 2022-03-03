VerifyEd awarded $100,000 through XRPL Grants to make blockchain technology accessible to any business

DORSET, England, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyEd , an educational blockchain credentialing platform from the UK, has been awarded a $100,000 grant through the XRPL Grants program, a grant foundation for XRP Ledger-based projects supported by RippleX .

The grant will enable VerifyEd to pilot a 'Blockchain-as-a-Service' solution enabling any business to issue and verify data via Blockchain. The solution aims to increase the adoption of Blockchain technology by making it more accessible and removing the barriers to entry, such as recruiting technical staff with Blockchain experience.

Yaz El Hakim, CEO at VerifyEd, said, "We're elated to have been awarded this grant from XRPL Grants and we're so excited to be building technology that can make blockchain utilization far more accessible. We are also proud to be using one of the most energy efficient, reliable and scalable blockchains in the world, a factor that all our clients to date have been keen to learn more about."

VerifyEd, founded in 2019, has issued over 11,000 blockchain-backed educational certificates for institutions like Middlesex University and the Law Society of Ireland. The grant will enable VerifyEd to extend their impact beyond education. Early demand for a solution has come from art houses, luxury brands and Fortune 500 companies that understand the trust and transparency that blockchain can bring, along with the benefit of integrating blockchain-verified data into their own systems.

Wave 2 of XRPL Grants saw over 100 applications from around the world. Elliot Lee, software engineering manager at RippleX, noted, "This was a highly competitive round of XRPL Grants, and we were amazed by the caliber and scope of the applications. The judging panel was impressed with the achievements of the VerifyEd team to date, and we look forward to witnessing their growth as they build on their proven blockchain expertise."

For more information on VerifyEd and XRPL Grants, please visit www.verifyed.io and www.xrplgrants.org .

About VerifyEd

VerifyEd helps course providers issue blockchain-backed digital educational certificates. From degrees to short courses, VerifyEd is revolutionizing the way credentials are issued, shared, and verified around the world. Learn more about VerifyEd at www.verifyed.io , read the VerifyEd blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE VerifyEd