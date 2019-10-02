Verifying Eligibility and Ensuring Care for Louisiana's Medicaid Population

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Louisiana has partnered with Adaptation Health on the Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge to support the Medicaid program in identifying market-ready solutions to engage members through the appropriate use of technology, providing superior customer service to the population it serves, and maintaining its status as a high-performing national leader in Medicaid eligibility simplification, streamlining and program integrity.

Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge Announced

The Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge is a multi-month project engaging constituents, stakeholders, and the state's Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), to address improved communication and engagement solutions to support effective Medicaid eligibility and enrollment. These engagement and communication processes are vital components in establishing effective access to coverage and in turn access to care and services. It is critical that the new eligibility system achieves the right programmatic balance in facilitating effective enrollment and this requires additional innovative solutions to reach individuals in the right way and the right time.

Currently, Adaptation Health is working with Louisiana Medicaid to conduct focus groups with Medicaid beneficiaries to learn more about the need and opportunity to improve member communication. Learn more about the background on the issue here.

An open call for potential vendor applications will be live later this Fall encapsulating this member research and market need. The Challenge will culminate with an in-person showcase that will be live-streamed from Baton Rouge in early 2020 featuring the selected finalists.

About Us: Adaptation Health is a buyer-side Medicaid incubator developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of State Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. Through Medicaid Innovation Challenges we connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative vendors to solve deep-rooted problems in public health and Medicaid service delivery. We match market needs and Medicaid priorities against market and product fit to cultivate an awareness of the value that new innovations can bring in solving persistent and deep-rooted challenges. Learn more about us in our Press Kit.

David Kulick

Adaptation Health

Co-Founder

223923@email4pr.com

(716) 864-5070

SOURCE Adaptation Health

