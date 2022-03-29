VerifyMe Announces Largest Brand Protection Order Received to Date

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products to brand owners, announced today that it has received a follow-on order for approximately five million VerifyMe technology-enabled product labels from a cannabis related client.

The client has added additional brand protection features enhancing product security on this new order, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter. Dynamic VerifyMe codes allow consumers to authenticate the product and receive detailed product-specific information using their smartphones.

VerifyMe's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, commented, "We believe this repeat order demonstrates the quality and effectiveness of our brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing consumers to authenticate the product as genuine and download product certificates of analysis as well as other engagement functions directly to their mobile phone."

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

