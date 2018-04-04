VerifyMe Announces the Resignation of Paul Klapper

Patrick White, president and chief executive officer of VerifyMe, commented, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Paul for his many years of service to the company. During the history of the company, Paul was called upon to serve as a member of the board of directors on several different occasions. In addition, Paul was an outside business consultant to the company where he provided important counsel and guidance during his tenure. I am glad we were able to secure an exit strategy for Paul that will be beneficial for the company and its shareholders for years to come. We wish Paul well on all of his endeavors."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio and proprietary products that provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products, people and financial transactions. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks, pigments and software that performs track and trace business intelligence. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

