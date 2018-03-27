VerifyMe Signs Technology Licensing Agreement with Intelligent Packaging Solutions Provider eAgile

Peter Phaneuf, president of eAgile, stated, "Many of our clients are delivering high-level or premium-based products to the marketplace and look to eAgile to have the necessary technologies to make sure their products are delivered to customers in a safe, authentic and compliant manner. By partnering with VerifyMe, we can now offer our clients another layer of track and trace capabilities to make sure our customers' goods are distributed properly."

eAgile CEO Gary Burns said: "Global brand owners already trust HP for the highest quality digital print for all of their consumer facing products. eAgile is pleased to be collaborating with a true leader to bring a turn-key security and authentication solution such as the RainbowSecure™ ink for brand protection."

Patrick White, president and chief executive officer of VerifyMe, commented, "I am pleased to announce this agreement with eAgile, a global company in the label and packaging marketplace. Customers of eAgile rely on their expertise in sophisticated secure track and trace capabilities. eAgile recently purchased an HP Indigo 6900 digital press, which proves their commitment to providing customers with the best high-speed security digital printing and track and trace features. Now with this new printer, eAgile can offer its clientele our RainbowSecure™ authentication inks, which can authenticate, serialize and provide track and trace capabilities. We look forward to working with eAgile and assisting their customers to make sure their products are securely delivered to end users."

According to reports prepared and published by Marketandmarkets.com the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated at $107.26 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $206.57 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.0%. The base year considered for the study is 2015 with the market size projected from 2016 to 2021. The track and trace solutions market is projected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2023 from USD 1.65 billion estimated in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Established in 2004, eAgile sets the industry standard in IoT solutions and is a world-class provider and innovator of RFID labels, tags and intelligent packaging solutions. In our vertically integrated facility we design, manufacture and distribute standard or customized RFID products in UHF, HF, NFC, LF and Dual frequencies across a wide variety of form factors. eAgile's RFID tag production, personalization, custom data management software is governed by a stringent ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system to ensure continued excellence. eAgile's commitment to innovation, quality and providing customer focused solutions drives every aspect of our business from tag selection to the design and integration of complete RFID infrastructures. To learn more, visit www.eAgile.com

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio and proprietary products that provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products, people and financial transactions. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks, pigments and software that performs track and trace business intelligence. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor verification via its patented digital software platforms.To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

