Veriheal Announces $20,000 Innovation in Cannabis Higher Education Scholarship Fund

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriheal, the cannatech healthcare enterprise behind the nation's largest medical marijuana application platform, today announced a $20,000 Innovation in Cannabis scholarship to fund students pursuing degrees in the cannabis industry. The scholarship, which launched in 2020 with $10,000 in awards, has been doubled this year to offer 20 grants in the amount of $1,000 each to qualifying student applicants.

"With this scholarship fund, we're putting $20,000 directly into the hands of a new generation of innovators who will help shape the future of our industry," said Veriheal co-founder and co-CEO, Joshua Green. "The cannabis category is growing at an extraordinary rate, and there are many complex problems that must be solved across all sectors, from finance and technology to science and education. At Veriheal, we're fortunate to be in the position to support budding entrepreneurs from all walks of life and bring diverse, fresh perspectives to the cannabis field."

The Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship is open to high school seniors and college students of all ages in the U.S. All applicants are required to submit one 1,000+ word essay detailing their plans to improve the cannabis industry. Winners will be selected based on the best overall combination of knowledge, innovation, and passion for the future of cannabis as an industry and medical medium.

How to apply:

Applications may now be submitted at https://www.veriheal.com/scholarship/

Applications will be accepted from any field of study; all majors and concentrations are eligible.

The deadline to apply is 5 PM ET on July 30, 2021 .

on . Awardees will be announced in August 2021 ; selected applicants will be notified between August 1st and August 15th, 2021 .

; selected applicants will be notified . More information about last year's scholarship winners can be found on Veriheal's blog .

"At Veriheal, education and diversity are at the center of our core values, yet we know how expensive obtaining a college degree can be — particularly in the midst of a global pandemic," said co-founder and co-CEO Samuel Adetunji. "We were overwhelmed by the number of applicants we received for the ten awards we offered in 2020, so we're excited to double that number in 2021 and offer scholarships to 20 promising students across a range of disciplines, backgrounds, and areas of study."

Veriheal was founded by Adetunji and Green in 2017 with a mission to become the go-to online destination for prospective medical cannabis patients looking to obtain a medical marijuana (MMJ) card and access educational resources. For a one-time $199 fee, Veriheal streamlines and facilitates the end-to-end application process by connecting users to state-licensed doctors who can certify qualifying conditions via telehealth or in-person appointments — a requirement for all medical cannabis programs. Qualifying patients receive a doctor's recommendation and are supported through the process of applying for and obtaining their medical marijuana card.

"Veriheal has experienced triple-digit growth over the past year, scaling to become the nation's number one platform for cannabis education and medical marijuana card services. As a Black-owned and operated business, we're making it our priority to pay it forward and invest in the future leaders of cannabis who will break barriers and pave the way for innovation in this burgeoning industry."

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world. They do that by connecting patients and doctors online, through our platform, to provide recommendations for living a better life. To learn more about the Veriheal platform, please visit www.veriheal.com.

