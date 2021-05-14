Verilife Announces Partnership with Ryne Sandberg

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verilife , the retail division of PharmaCann Inc ., one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies, announces a partnership with baseball legend and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.

Ryne Sandberg, Photo Credit: Alec Basse

"Verilife has changed the way I view cannabis," Ryne Sandberg said. "When I first visited a Verilife dispensary, the knowledgeable staff helped me understand how cannabis can enhance my active lifestyle. I want to share my personal story and help people feel more comfortable in learning more about the benefits of cannabis, hoping it will bring the same impact to their lives that I have experienced."

Sandberg will appear in person to meet fans and share his experiences on May 23 at the Chicago River North Verilife location. This kicks off a series of special events featuring Sandberg in select Illinois Verilife dispensaries this summer. He will also appear in a Verilife marketing campaign, as well as on social media and a featured section on the dispensary website.

"We are honored to partner with Ryne as he shares his personal experience with others who are seeking to live better and feel better through cannabis," said Mehul Patel, chief operating officer of PharmaCann. "We appreciate Ryne's support of Verilife as a leading cannabis dispensary brand that continuously seeks to deliver the highest-quality products and experiences to our patients and customers."

The partnership kickoff event will be held at Verilife's River North dispensary at 60 W. Superior St., Chicago, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Attendees must be aged 21 years or older. Space is limited. To reserve a spot at the event and learn more about the Sandberg partnership and his upcoming events at Verilife locations, visit https://www.verilife.com/new-to-cannabis

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held and vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes Verilife dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in six states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com .

