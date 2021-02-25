Verilife Expands in Illinois with the Opening of a New Cannabis Dispensary in Rosemont

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc., one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies, announced today it is opening its newest Verilife retail location on February 27 in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District.

"Our team looks forward to providing high-quality products and service to the Rosemont community," said Bill McMenamy, President of Verilife. "We are excited to be part of such a vibrant entertainment district and renowned business community serving both residents of Rosemont and the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as those traveling into the area as a destination location."

The Rosemont location marks the fifth Verilife dispensary in the state of Illinois, and PharmaCann further plans to open additional locations in Galena, Chicago's River North neighborhood and Schaumburg.

"As we expand our presence in Illinois, we are pleased to become active members of the Rosemont business community,'' said Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. "We look forward to serving customers with our personalized and consultative approach, ensuring customers have access to the most effective options for improving their lives through cannabis."

Existing Verilife dispensaries in Illinois are located in Arlington Heights, North Aurora, Ottawa, and Romeoville. Verilife locations are open for adults 21 and older with a valid government-issued ID.

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. PharmaCann currently operates in six states with 18 active dispensaries and holds licenses to operate up to five cultivation centers and six processing facilities within its geographic footprint. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com .

